'I feel like it's going to change my life': Students prepare for military careers at signing ceremony

May 3—When Northwest Whitfield High School senior Luis Almazan began his freshman year, he was faced with a question he could not answer.

"I had asked myself what I wanted to do in life, but I just didn't know," Almazan said.

After talking to his brother, U.S. Air Force serviceman Juan, as well as U.S. Navy recruiters in Dalton, Almazan realized the path he wanted to take after high school.

On Wednesday, Almazan was one of 10 seniors who were recognized at a military signing ceremony in the Northwest Whitfield High media center. The students who recently enlisted in the Navy, Air Force, United States Army and Georgia Army National Guard were honored by teachers, family members and recruiters as they prepare to graduate and begin service this summer.

Almazan, Eduardo Jimenez, Daniel Soto-Borrego, Fredy Lara, Nethanel Kubin, Nolan Barton, Aden Basler, Jovani Saucedo, Brianna Santillan and Brayden Baker were honored.

A community-wide prideTerri Sutton, Northwest's social studies department chairperson who helped organize the event, said the school began hosting military signing ceremonies almost 14 years ago as a way to recognize enlisting students in similar fashion to student-athletes who sign with colleges and universities.

Sponsored yearly by the Georgia United Credit Union, the school receives a financial donation to help with the ceremonies, when students are given parting gifts from the school and community.

Speaking at the ceremony, which included a large crowd of family members, church friends, Whitfield County school board members and administrators, and Whitfield County Commissioner Barry Robbins, Northwest social studies teacher Sean Torbett said faculty members are "proud to support our students who are willing to volunteer and serve our country."

"Recruits, you're about to begin a journey that will shape you into the adults that you will become," Torbett said. "You will learn skills and trades that you will use for the rest of your lives and you'll learn a love of your country and all that it represents."

Harrison Stafford, the senior business development officer for Georgia United Credit Union, said the credit union is proud to sponsor signing ceremonies at area high schools, including Coahulla Creek High and Southeast Whitfield High.

"This is a big day," Stafford said. "We're very appreciative to just be one small piece in this celebration."

Recognizing the recruitsJimenez, Soto-Borrego and Lara, who will join the National Guard after graduation, were introduced by Sgt. James Smith.

Smith said Soto-Borrego embodies "selfless service," while all three are "good candidates for the infantry."

Torbett, whose father served in the Air Force, introduced Kubin and Barton.

"(Barton) is pursuing an Air Force Specialist Warfare career path, where basic training will be at Lackland Air Force Base (in San Antonio, Texas)," Torbett said. "(Kubin) will also be training at Lackland and is going to be trained as a loadmaster in the Air Force."

Introducing Basler and Saucedo, who enlisted into the Army, was Sgt. 1st Class Sherita Flowers of the Chattanooga Army Recruiting Company.

"Today I want to talk about Jovani Saucedo, who will be Military Police (MP), and Aden Basler, who's going to be small arms artillery repairer," Flowers said. "These two gentlemen came to me and said they were ready. That they were going to serve with their whole heart."

Northwest Georgia Naval Recruiter Petty Officers Kalan Moore and Marcus Young introduced Almazan, Santillan and Baker.

"I'm excited to be here today to share three people who are about to change their lives," Moore said.

She said Baker joined the Navy as a gunner's mate, "so he's going to have a very interesting job. Part of his time is going to be spent in the field and the other time will obviously be on some sort of vessel."

Almazan will begin as a Navy engineman, Moore said.

"As an engineman, he's going to do a lot of work on mechanical systems," she said. "It depends on which platform he's on and which department that he's in, but we need enginemen and mechanics everywhere always."

Santillan, the lone female of the new recruits, will join the Navy in the medical field as a hospital corpsman

"I've worked with Brianna the most," Moore said. "She is very, very ambitious, very respectful and sweet. I know the compassion she has for people. She's going to be tip-top, I already know it."

Serving the country and othersSantillan said she "chose wisely" with the Navy, specifically because of the opportunities in the medical field.

"That way once I get out of the military and slowly transfer back into civilian life, I'll have something I'll be able to do," she said. "I'll still be serving others while having served my country."

She said she is looking forward to learning and acquiring skills that will stay with her for the rest of her life.

"This is the career that I want," she said. "I want to be able to serve others and I'm just very excited to finally be able to put my hard work into others and help other people."

Almazan said he is looking forward to becoming a diesel mechanic and "working on machines on boats" in the Navy.

"And I can't wait to travel the world and see what God has created," Almazan said. "I just want a successful life and to make sure my future kids don't struggle."

Almazan said signing up was a big step.

"I felt like a different person when I swore in," he said. "I feel like it's going to change my life and straighten me up a little bit. I wasn't expecting to join, but here I am ready to go out there and start doing my duty."

Saucedo said he will ship off to Missouri's Fort Leonard Wood after graduation to begin his career as an Army MP.

"I'll be conducting police work on the military base," Saucedo said. "I've always known I wanted to be a cop and I knew the military could help me with the skills I need to be in law enforcement. I feel like the Army was a great route to do that."

Saucedo said once he finishes active duty, he'd like to become a sheriff.

"That's the plan," he said. "I'd like to come back to the town and give back to the community. Right now, I'm just looking forward to the experience. From everyone I've talked to in the military, they've had great experiences."

That includes New Hope Middle School science teacher Chris Harrison, who provided words of encouragement to the new recruits.

"You are all taking a major step in your lives and I am so honored to be a part of that today," Harrison said. "Thirty-two years ago, I raised my right hand and joined the U.S. Army infantry. I spent about five years in active duty and three years in the National Guard. I am still proud to this day of the service that I did."

Harrison echoed words that his father, whom he said was a fellow veteran, told him as he left for deployment.

"He said, 'This is going to be the hardest thing that you have ever done so far in your life,'" Harrison said. "'But listen to me, you cannot quit. Even when it gets hard, even when it gets tough.' That's been my motto. Never quit."

Harrison said he is proud of the choice each senior made.

"You have put your life aside to serve others," he said. "There's no greater calling than that."