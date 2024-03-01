‘I feel empty’: Columbia mother honors son’s life 4 years since his murder

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – In Columbia, it’s not uncommon for time to move slowly. However, for Tameca Patton, time has passed quickly with this week marking four years since her son’s death.

“In honor of my son and approaching four years tomorrow on March the first since Deveric was murdered, I am still seeking justice,” Patton read. “On March 1, 2020, someone entered my home and shot and killed Deveric and burned our home.”

PREVIOUS: ‘Bring peace to Deveric’: Columbia homicide case remains open 3 years after man found dead in burning home

At 6:50 a.m., authorities responded to a house fire in the area. Inside, they found 27-year-old Deveric Renfro with a gunshot wound.

“From working that night to getting off that morning and then receiving that phone call that my house was burning, and then the weight that I had to even get here to my house, it’s just all bizarre,” said Patton.

The Columbia Police Department ruled Deveric’s death a homicide.

“Life hasn’t really felt like life. I was a mother of twins and my children were always my life, and now it just seems that I just do the daily things to cope in life, to go on in life, but I feel empty,” she said.

‘We’re not going to stop’: Family offering $15k reward after son shot, killed

Patton still lives in the same spot where the fire happened, and around every corner is a memory and reminder of her loving son.

In honor of Deveric Renfro’s death, his mother is holding a march to bring awareness to his case, which will hopefully lead to answers. (Courtesy: Tameca Patton)

“Four years feels like not long ago,” she explained. “Everything still feels fresh on my mind and it is something I think about every day and I think I’ll always think about.”

Police said Deveric’s death is still being investigated, and Patton continues to fight for justice.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

“It’s been very important for me to stay in contact with the police and the detectives because I want answers. I want my son’s case to be solved and I want the people to pay for what they did to my son, Deveric.”

The case remains under investigation. In honor of Deveric’s memory, Patton is holding a march in his honor at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at the Maury County Courthouse.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.