You feel that? Earthquake confirmed in Northeast Ohio

MADISON, Ohio (WJW) — That shaking you may have felt Saturday morning was an earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed.

Just after 6 a.m., an earthquake hit about 1.2 miles outside of Madison in Lake County, the USGS reported. It was measured at a 2.6 magnitude.

So far, no structural damage has been reported, but some FOX 8 viewers from that area let us know they felt the quake move through their homes.

The Madison area was also hit with multiple small earthquakes in January.

The USGS describes an earthquake under 2.5 magnitude on the Richter scale as being barely perceptible to people.

