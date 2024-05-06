'I feel so ashamed': Video voyeurism suspect at Town Center tells officer in arrest report

New details have been released in the arrest of a suspect charged with video voyeurism at a St. Johns Town Center store, including how he feels "ashamed" and "stupid" after initial denials.

The incident went viral after two of the victims confronted a young man they said had a cellphone propped between his shoes under a women's restroom stall at a Marshalls. One said she could see the phone was on record and even took a picture of it between his shoes. Both further recorded the long-haired skinny man with glasses as they followed him around the store trying to prevent him from leaving and scolding him.

Posted on TikTok, one of the videos quickly made the rounds on social media, prompting the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to post an image from it on Facebook asking post on its Facebook asking for his identity.

Several tips led to Titus Hugh McDonell, 18, of Saint Johns. One said he was seen in a black Toyota Corolla and even provided the tag number. A week later the vehicle and McDonell was located in a McDonald's parking lot at the Town Center. He said it was his girlfriend's car and that he waits for her to get off work next door.

The officer asked what happened at Marshalls. He said he went in to use the restroom, but all the men's stalls were occupied. He said his cellphone was broken so he had his girlfriend's.

"I had it with me in the restroom watching YouTube, and I set it down while I was wiping," McDonell told the officer." He said he was not recording anything.

The officer asked why he thinks there would be these allegations, and he replied, "Well because it all looks really sus, I would assume the same thing."

A woman confronts a Marshalls customer on March 12 at the St. Johns Town Center after he was seen in the women's restroom with a cellphone propped between his shoes under the stall.

Pressed further, McDonell took a deep breath and said, "I mean I feel so ashamed, so bad, I feel so stupid," according to the report.

Investigators then spoke with his girlfriend who confirmed she lets him use her phone and then provided consent to search it. The phone was seized for further forensic analysis.

McDonell remained in jail Monday in lieu of $35,000 bail, according to jail records. The Public Defender's Office has been assigned to his case. Public Defender Charlie Cofer has previously advised his office does not comment on pending cases because it would be inappropriate under the rules regulating members of The Florida Bar.

