'Feeding the Homeless' event set to take place at North Park

Mar. 4—ASHTABULA — Soleil White, an Ashtabula resident and Miss Heart of Ohio Ultimate USA, organized a "Feeding the Homeless" event that will take place on March 10.

White initiated the Fresh Start campaign to help the homeless in the area.

"Growing up, I frequently encountered the homeless community and felt compelled to take action," White said. "I organize various outreach events, including distributing backpacks filled with essentials, providing meals, and contributing to local shelters."

This will be her largest event to date where she will prepare warm, homemade meals to distribute.

In addition, "I'll be hosting a sock drive to support those in need," said White. "I'm grateful to be supported by a team of local sister queens and family who are assisting me in organizing this event."

"This is something that is needed, especially on Sunday," said Steve Sargent, director of the Samaritan House. "There's no place that serves food on the weekends anymore."

White welcomes any volunteers to join her on the day to distribute meals and assist with the crowd.

Her goal is to provide meals for 50-75 people.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

North Park is located at West 45th St.