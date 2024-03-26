'Feeble, Confused And Tired': Trump Torched After Bizarre Gaffe-Filled Appearance

President Joe Biden’s campaign on Monday released an unusually blunt statement tearing into Donald Trump as “feeble, confused, and tired” after an appearance marked by verbal stumbles as well as a bizarre social media post in which he likened himself to Christ.

“He spent the weekend golfing, the morning comparing himself to Jesus, and the afternoon lying about having money he definitely doesn’t have,” the statement said.

Trump on Monday faced two court decisions.

In one, a judge reduced the $464 million bond in his fraud case to $175 million and gave him 10 days to come up with the money. In another, a judge ruled that Trump’s criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case will start April 15.

That led to a rambling appearance by Trump with several gaffes, including an odd moment where the former president insisted that “you can’t have an election in the middle of a political season.”

The former president added: “We just had Super Tuesday, and we had a Tuesday after Tuesday already.”

Trump also vowed to “bring crime back to law and order.”

Biden’s campaign torched the former president as “weak and desperate ― both as a man and a candidate for president” and mocked his fundraising struggles and lack of recent appearances.

“His campaign can’t raise money, he is uninterested in campaigning outside his country club, and every time he opens his mouth, he pushes moderate and suburban voters away with his dangerous agenda,” the campaign said in a statement. “America deserves better than a feeble, confused, and tired Donald Trump.”

Trump’s critics agreed:

They should call him feeble and tired at every chance. But that’s actually what I took from the presser. It takes a lot of doing to make Trump look gaunt. But look at the pictures, sort gaunt and wheezy, tired. Sad. https://t.co/RDljI8PNjp — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 26, 2024

10 out of 10 elections occur during a political season — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 25, 2024

If Biden said this the media would spend the next 5 news cycles questioning his mental health. — Jules Morgan 🧸 (@glamelegance) March 25, 2024

Trump gets confused while lying about his legal issues and argues you “can't have an election in the middle of a political season.



I’m sorry come again?!?

pic.twitter.com/cCwbqdYd7r — Skyleigh Heinen-Uhrich (@Sky_Lee_1) March 25, 2024

The man’s Freudian slips continue to be a window into that decaying void inside him where a normal human would have a soul. https://t.co/E4MZUa1Wnm — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) March 25, 2024

About time the gloves came off. https://t.co/QsNSgb43N3 — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) March 25, 2024

The cheese is sliding off his cracker at an ever increasing rate. https://t.co/WAdihQQF2E — Slab Bulkhead (@timtheredmenace) March 25, 2024

Did I miss something? Have the most recent episodes of the show been crime-free? https://t.co/1EvCqsiiFe — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) March 25, 2024