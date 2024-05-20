Feds warn Oklahoma officials not to enforce immigration law, threaten lawsuit

Guatemalan Oklahomans hold a sign in Spanish and English that reads, "We just want to work" at a Hispanic Cultural Day rally Wednesday outside the Oklahoma State Capitol. Hundreds of people, most of them Latino, protested the newly enacted House Bill 4156, which creates the criminal offense of impermissible occupation. (Photo by Nuria Martinez-Keel/Oklahoma Voice)

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Department of Justice has warned state leaders that their recently minted immigration law targeting undocumented immigrants is unconstitutional.

In a letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt and Attorney General Gentner Drummond, the agency said it will file suit to strike down the law if the state attempts to enforce it.

House Bill 4156 is set to become effective July 1.

In a letter released Monday, the Department of Justice said the measure is preempted by federal law and interferes with the federal government’s ability to enforce immigration laws.

The agency’s letter said the measure is similar to a Texas law, Senate Bill 4, which has been put on hold by federal courts.

Signed last month by Stitt, House Bill 4156 creates a new crime called “impermissible occupation” for willfully entering the state without legal authorization to be in the United States.

The first offense is a misdemeanor punishable by one year in county jail and a fine of up to $500 or both. The person would be required to leave the state within 72 hours.

A second offense is a felony with up to two years in prison, a fine of up to $1,000 or both.

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, are the authors. Drummond encouraged lawmakers to file a bill on the issue.

The DOJ position is not surprising as critics and supporters of the measure predicted it would draw a legal challenge.

Drummond fired back, saying in a Friday letter that the law was legal and necessary because the Biden administration has failed to enforce immigration laws.

“For Oklahoma, inaction is no longer an option,” Drummond wrote.

Drummond said he would defend the law if the agency sued.

The Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police has said the law would discourage crime victims from reporting to police and “has the potential to destroy the connections and relationships we have built within our local immigrant communities and set us back for many years to come.”

Last week, hundreds of Oklahomans gathered in front of the state Capitol to protest the law on Hispanic Cultural Day.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST. DONATE

The post Feds warn Oklahoma officials not to enforce immigration law, threaten lawsuit appeared first on Oklahoma Voice.