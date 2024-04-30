Feds score clean sweep in verdicts at Aryan Brotherhood prison gang trial in Sacramento

A jury in Sacramento convicted three Aryan Brotherhood prison gang members Tuesday on all counts in a weeks-long trial charging them with racketeering, conspiracy to commit murder and drug running inside California prisons.

The jury, which has been deliberating since last week in a trial that began in late February, convicted Ronald Yandell, Danny Troxell and William Sylvester on each count in a case that relied heavily on testimony from other inmates, guards and video of bloody prison yard attacks.

Yandell was found guilty of 15 counts including racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder, distribution of methamphetamine and heroin and murder in aid of racketeering in the 2015 slaying of inmate Hugo Pinell.

Troxell was found guilty of conspiracy to conduct racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering.

Sylvester, whose presence in court was waived during jury deliberations, was found guilty of the racketeering conspiracy as well as murder in aid of racketeering and drug charges.

Yandell and Troxell showed no reaction as the verdict was read before Chief U.S. District Judge Kimberly Mueller, with both staring impassively during court, where they have been under tight security and on Tuesday were flanked by five U.S. Marshals.

“Today’s convictions further our effort to dismantle a violent criminal enterprise run from inside California prisons,” U.S. Attorney Phil Talbert said. “The Aryan Brotherhood controlled its members, associates, and others both inside and outside prison walls, ordering multiple murders and running a drug trafficking operation that spanned counties and states.

“We will continue to use every law enforcement tool to protect the communities plagued by the violence and criminal activities of the Aryan Brotherhood.”

Federal prosecutors announced the criminal case in 2019, naming the three defendants and 13 others who they said were affiliated with the gang or involved in efforts to smuggle drugs for gang members.

Court documents charged that the gang was able to order hits on inmates inside California prisons as well as targets outside of prison, and prosecutors said Yandell and Troxell are two of the three-man “commission” that ruled the Aryan Brotherhood and had the power to authorize the killing of fellow members if they broke gang rules.

Most of the defendants took plea deals, including some who cooperated with prosecutors and testified at trial. The case started out as carrying the potential of a death penalty.

But the Justice Department said in October it would not pursue death and the trial began in late February.

Sentencing for the three is expected to take place in the fall, but defense attorneys still are pursuing motions to have the charges tossed out over what they claim is “vindictive prosecution.”