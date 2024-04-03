Feds return to Orange County horse farms in Gambino crime family investigation

Federal agents and local cops returned to two farms reportedly connected to the Gambino crime family in Orange County, N.Y. this week.

FBI agents were spotted at the farms in Campbell Hall and Goshen on Tuesday morning, the Albany Times-Union reported.

Investigators previously searched the same two farms in November 2023, and police sources told the Daily News and other outlets that the digging was part of an investigation into the Gambino family, one of the New York mob’s famous “five families.”

In the most recent search, excavators and a New York City medical examiner were on the scene, according to the Times-Union. The feds declined to provide any information about the investigation beyond their presence at the two sites.

One week before the initial November search, authorities arrested 10 accused members of the Gambino family, including reported captain Joseph Lanni, also known as “Joe Brooklyn.”

Another man named in the Gambino indictment was Salvatore DiLorenzo, a 66-year-old man accused of setting up a no-show job and rigging a demolition bid.

The two Orange County properties are registered to a Viviane DiLorenzo, whose primary address is on Long Island, and were previously owned by Giovanni DiLorenzo. None of the DiLorenzos have commented publicly, and police have not publicly alleged that they are related.

Salvatore DiLorenzo posted $500,000 bail and was released after his arrest.

The Gambino indictment claimed the crime family was trying to muscle in on New York’s carting and demolition industries. The feds said Gambino mobsters and their associates attempted to intimidate others in the industries.

At the same time as the New York arrests, Italian authorities arrested six alleged Mafia associates as part of a joint operation.