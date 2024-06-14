Feds ramp up enforcement in drug-plagued Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Law enforcement has increased its presence in San Francisco’s drug-plagued Tenderloin neighborhood in recent weeks, the United States District Attorney’s Office said.

The additional activity is part of the “All Hands on Deck” initiative to curb drug dealing in the area. More officers will primarily be present at night.

“All Hands on Deck” was introduced by the DOJ in November 2023. It brought federal, state and local authorities to the Tenderloin to address the problem.

“Since November, we have announced numerous lengthy sentences handed down to drug dealers, extraditions of alleged drug dealers from Honduras, the prosecution of persons operating money services operations who had turned a blind eye to drug trafficking and money laundering transactions on their networks, and the federalizing and fast tracking of certain cases traditionally handled by local governments,” said U.S. Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey.

Since ramping up operations several weeks ago, more than 11 pounds of fentanyl, more than five pounds of methamphetamine and more than $20,000 in cash has been seized, the DOJ said.

“Federal agents are now being deployed to hold drug dealers accountable regardless of the time of day. Our presence makes it clear there is no time to be safe from law enforcement in our neighborhoods,” said DEA Special Agent Brian Clark.

The DOJ said that the U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged more than 90 people with drug distribution crimes in the Tenderloin since the initiative began in November. More than 70 of those suspects have been convicted.

