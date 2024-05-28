Feds quietly close investigation of former Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger

Former Ohio House speaker Cliff Rosenberger is no longer the target of a federal investigation, prosecutors told him in a letter.

Six years after he resigned as Ohio House speaker and FBI agents searched his property, Cliff Rosenberger received notice that the federal investigation against him is closed.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Ken Parker sent a letter May 22 to Rosenberger's attorney, David Axelrod, saying Rosenberger is no longer a target or subject of investigation by his office.

"It's been an experience. We're talking six years of my life with that hanging over my head," Rosenberger said. "It's extremely liberating."

In April 2018, Rosenberger told the Dayton Daily News that he hired Axelrod because the FBI had been asking questions. Days later, Rosenberger resigned his powerful post. He was the first Ohio speaker to resign in more than 50 years.

In the letter, Parker said the FBI investigation became public knowledge based solely on Rosenberger's actions.

U.S. Department of Justice policy gives Parker discretion to notify someone if they're no longer being investigated.

Such clearance letters are rarely issued but the Department of Justice sent one in 2006 to Republican Larry Householder. Householder had been under investigation for allegations of pay-to-play in his first tenure as Ohio House speaker.

Householder later made an epic comeback, recapturing the speaker job and its political power, in 2019. His comeback was financed by Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp., which wanted a public bailout of its aging nuclear power plants. In exchange for the financial support, Householder passed House Bill 6 and worked to defeat a referendum campaign.

In July 2020, he was arrested with four co-conspirators and accused of accepting $61 million in bribes pumped through dark money groups. The money was used to acquire political power and protect House Bill 6. Householder is now serving 20 years in prison.

Evidence in Householder's trial showed that Householder and his co-conspirator, lobbyist Neil Clark, wanted to damage Rosenberger and his allies. Householder wanted to be speaker, but Rosenberger and his hand-picked successor, Ryan Smith, stood in his way. They are all Republicans.

Axelrod argued that lies and misinformation pedaled by Householder and Clark misled the FBI into launching an investigation into Rosenberger.

Laura Bischoff is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Cliff Rosenberger investigation closed by feds