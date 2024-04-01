Feds: Late-night burglars struck UPS warehouses in Lawnside, Vineland

CAMDEN – Three men have admitted they stole cellphones and other electronics worth more than $1.6 million during break-ins at United Parcel Service (UPS) warehouses in South Jersey and elsewhere.

The men, all from Philadelphia, took part in a conspiracy to burglarize about 55 UPS warehouses from January 2021 through April 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey.

The burglars broke windows or pried loading bay doors to allow a smaller member of the group to squeeze through openings, according to an October 2023 criminal complaint.

The smaller burglar then allowed access for the rest of the group, typically made up of four to six men dressed in black and wearing balaclavas, the complaint says.

The burglars “would look for parcels marked with ‘lithium-ion battery’ warnings, which denote that a high-value electronic device such as a cellphone is probably inside,” the complaint says.

The thieves typically struck on Saturday nights into Sunday mornings, when the warehouses were closed.

They fled by vehicle or on foot when police would arrive.One suspect, 20-year-old Sekou Fofanah, allegedly took part in burglaries in Lawnside and Vineland a week apart in June 2021. The break-ins netted merchandise worth a combined $41,000, according to the complaint.The other suspects — Shamaire Brown and Quamaire Brown, both 19 — were accused of break-ins in Middlesex and Somerset counties.

Break-ins also occurred in Pennsylvania, New York, Rhode Island and Indiana.

All three admitted guilt March 28 to a charge of conspiring to commit cargo theft.

A fourth suspect, Aboudramane Karamoko, awaits trial on the same charge. The charge against him is only an allegation and he has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Three plead guilty to break-ins at UPS warehouses in South Jersey