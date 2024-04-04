Feds: More victims, more unaccounted-for stolen money. 'Murdaugh's deceit is staggering.'

Every day that convicted felon Alex Murdaugh awakes in prison over the next two decades, he is serving three sentences in one.

The former legacy lawyer from a once-prominent Hampton County family is serving the first of two life sentences for murder in state prison, 27 years in state for a plethora of financial crimes, and 40 years of federal time for similar fraud charges - all concurrently.

Murdaugh, who once lived a carefree, wealthy lifestyle in the South Carolina Lowcountry is not expected to see freedom for the remainder of his natural life, and a handful of accomplices have also been sentenced to prison.

But is this true crime drama coming to an end? Has justice been fully served? Or is there more to the story?

Statements made during Murdaugh's April 1 federal sentencing hearing, and federal court documents filed in advance of that hearing, inform the public that there are almost a dozen previously unknown financial victims out there, with as much as $6 million in stolen money still unaccounted for, and possibly at least one accomplice still at large.

Defense attorney Jim Griffin asks Alex Murdaugh if he killed his wife Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul Murdaugh with the 12-gauge shotgun that is in evidence in Murdaugh’s murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo by Grace Beahm Alford/Charleston Post & Courier)

Feds: As many as 11 new, but unidentified Murdaugh victims

In wave after wave of indictments from 2021 to 2023, Murdaugh was charged with more than a hundred financial and drug-related charges, in both state and federal jurisdictions, in a sweeping crime spree that spanned more than a decade and engulfed more than a score of victims around lower South Carolina.

"The scope and pervasiveness of Murdaugh’s deceit is staggering," the U.S. Attorney's Office writes in a March 28 sentencing memorandum. "He ranks as one of the most prolific fraudsters this state has ever seen. When the houseof cards began to fall, Murdaugh murdered his wife and son."

The recent federal sentencing memorandum indicates that as many as 11 previously unpublicized victims have been identified. The document lists their financial loss but identifies these new victims only by their initials.

"Murdaugh was not convicted of or sentenced in state court for any conduct related to 11 victims outlined above: LB, HH, BJ, GS as PR, YF, CC as PR, JV, ER, MD, AH, and BB... The loss associated with those victims alone is nearly $1.3 million."

In all, the federal investigation has revealed Murdaugh has victimized at least 25 people and their families, in addition to thefts from law partners and his family members, in a complex crime spree dating back as early as 2005.

Alex Murdaugh listens as his defense attorneys Phillip Barber, left, and Dick Harpootlian confer during his trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, South Carolina, home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. Credit: Jeff Blake/The State)

Feds: As much as $6 million still unaccounted for

How much money did Alex Murdaugh steal? That depends on which court document you read.

Estimates range from $10 million to roughly $12 million, depending on whether you refer to state or federal documents.

The March 28 federal filing states that "between September 2005 and October 2021, Murdaugh used his position as a personal injury attorney to steal $10,901,547.32 in settlement proceeds from his clients and his law firm... more than $6 million in stolen settlement proceeds remains unaccounted for."

Stan Mitchell, visiting from out of town, holds a Jesus saves cross as Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse before the fourth day of his trial on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Murdaugh was convicted for killing his wife and son. (Credit: MCKENZIE LANGE/ Greenville News)

Is Alex Murdaugh lying to investigators about location of stolen money?

Where did all this money go? That remains uncertain, as investigators say Murdaugh continues to be deceitful and conceal information.

Before Monday's sentencing, a March 26 motion was filed with the U.S. District Court to hold Murdaugh in breach of his plea agreement, alleging that he had "failed to cooperate as required" and had failed a polygraph exam.

According to the federal motion, FBI agents, with the assistance of S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents, conducted a series of interviews and polygraphs "on issues related to hidden assets..." to which Murdaugh reportedly gave deceitful answers.

One now-disbarred attorney, Cory Fleming, along with a former banker, Russell Laffitte, have already been convicted and sentenced to federal prison in connection with Murdaugh's schemes, along with a couple of drug-related and money laundering accomplices.

At least two recent federal filings indicate that more than $6 million in stolen proceeds remain unaccounted for, and the government is still attempting to find any "ill-gotten gains" to make Murdaugh’s victims whole.

Chris Wilson, Hamberg-based personal injury attorney and friend of the Murdaughs, tears up while giving his testimony in Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier.

Is another SC attorney involved in Alex Murdaugh's crime ring?

The March 28 memorandum publicizes the name of another attorney and possible associate in addition to Laffitte and Fleming, who have already been charged, convicted and sentenced.

"He (Murdaugh) stole from more than ten victims as a part of his role in leading and/or organizing a jointly undertaken criminal activity with Russell Laffitte, Cory Fleming, and Chris Wilson during their participation in the conspiracy," states the filing.

Murdaugh also failed polygraph questions about "the involvement of another attorney in Murdaugh’s criminal conduct," say federal filings.

Wilson, a Bamberg personal injury attorney and former lifelong friend of Murdaugh's who worked together on several cases with the convicted felon, and who testified during Murdaugh's murder trial in early 2023, has not been indicted or charged with any crimes by state or federal officials.

Alex Murdaugh's criminal investigation ongoing

While questions remain, one fact appears certain: the feds aren't done with this case.

Attached to the March 26 motion and filed the same day was a motion to seal exhibits of evidence, which include Murdaugh's polygraph examination reports and four FBI reports from his interviews. Both documents indicate that parallel investigations into other subjects are ongoing.

"The polygraph examination report and reports of interviews related to an ongoing grand jury investigation, as well as allegations of criminal activity against others. The government submits that sealing of the polygraph examination report and the reports of Murdaugh’s interviews is necessary to protect the integrity of its investigation, prevent disclosure of an ongoing grand jury investigation, prevent the potential for tampering with evidence and witnesses related to the investigation, and protect the identities of witnesses, subjects, and targets of the ongoing investigation."

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Serving life sentences for murder, Feds say Murdaugh has more victims