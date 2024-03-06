Feds: Man scammed Hartford-area casino out of $700K

TechCrunch

Uber Eats is adding a live location-sharing capability to help couriers find customers in difficult-to-find locations, including public places such as campus courtyards, parks and playgrounds. Uber Eats is available in more than 11,000 cities across six continents. When users make a “meet outside” or “meet at door” order on Uber Eats, they’ll be notified that their location is being shared with the courier, which turns on when the courier is three minutes away and the customer is within 100 meters of the drop-off site.