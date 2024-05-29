Feds: Man charged for selling fake pills, drugs on dark web

STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Sturgis man could face decades in prison and a million-dollar fine after federal attorneys say he was selling fake Xanax pills on the dark web.

Erik Miller, 47, has been charged with having controlled substances and conspiring to distribute them, selling counterfeit drugs and being a felon with a firearm, according to court documents.

Federal attorneys say Miller worked with a vendor on the dark web to sell fake Xanax pills, illegal controlled substances like MDMA, or Ecstasy, and real prescription drugs. The fake pills were made to look like Xanax pills, or alprazolam, which is a medication used to treat anxiety.

Counterfeit pills have different ingredients than the true medication. They often have no active ingredient, the wrong active ingredient or the wrong quantity of the correct active ingredient. They may also have deadly amounts of fentanyl or methamphetamine inside, federal attorneys said. It is unclear exactly what was in the fake pills Miller was selling.

If convicted, Miller could face up to 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine, attorneys say.

