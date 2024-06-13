Feds force Rockland Drug Treatment Court to better serve those with limited English

NEW CITY ‒ Federal intervention has forced the Rockland County Drug Treatment Court to end discriminatory practices and ensure defendants who speak limited English can qualify for full treatment instead of incarceration.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District in Manhattan reviewed a complaint filed in January 2023 that Rockland's specialized court failed to provide translation and interpretation services for people with limited English proficiency. The district's jurisdiction includes Rockland, Westchester, and Orange counties.

The New York State Office of Court Administration became involved and seized control of the court in March 2024.

A June 11 agreement reached by federal prosecutors and the New York State Office of Court Administration to reform the 26-year-old Drug Treatment Court found that not all people could take full advantage of the court because of language issues, which is discriminatory.

U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil Rights Division said the agreement stands as "a model for ensuring access to the courts, including its programs and services, for all people, regardless of English proficiency."

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh (Credit: John Meore/The Journal News)

Drug Court reforms to include state-funded translators

A Suffern resident sued the Drug Court and the state court system in January 2023, saying he was essentially barred from the Drug Court because he did not speak English fluently.

More: Suffern resident barred from drug court because of language barrier, lawsuit alleges

Reforms outlined in the agreement aim to ensure the court meets regulations outlined in Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, and national origin by recipients of federal financial aid. Discrimination may include a failure to provide meaningful language access, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Among reforms being instituted after a review by federal prosecutors, state officials and the Rockland County District Attorney's Office are state-funded translators in Spanish, Creole, and Yiddish, personnel training, and the availability of documents in those languages, according to the memorandum of understanding.

Rockland Drug Treatment Court Memorandum of Understanding by The Journal News on Scribd

“Members of the community should not be denied meaningful access to court proceedings and programs offering alternatives to traditional sentencing because of their limited English proficiency," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in announcing the agreement.

Rockland District Attorney Thomas Walsh and his staff didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on the agreement and state of the Drug Court. One of Walsh's top assistants had been the county's chief judge and advocate for Drug Court.

The U.S. Attorney's Office and its Civil Rights Division identified reforms and collaborated on reforms with the Rockland District Attorney's Office and the Office of Court Administration.

Rockland established Drug Court in 1998

Drug courts, established statewide decades ago, provide up to two years of judge-monitored treatment for substance abuse for people who admit predominantly non-violent crimes.

Dispositions to the criminal charges take into consideration an individual's drug and/or alcohol abuse, mental and physical health, and the seriousness of the offense. Completion of the treatment program would lead to sealing the person's conviction.

Rockland established its Drug Court in 1998. Advocates contend the courts save money by lowering criminal justice costs, reducing jail/prison use, and reducing criminality.

Reforms aim to serve people with limited English proficiency

The agreement includes that the Drug Court must publicize that documents are available in several languages. The court must also secure treatment providers that will offer accessible, court-mandated drug treatment programs at no cost to participants.

The District Attorney’s Office and state Office of Court Administration has taken steps to improve access to treatment for court participants with limited English proficiency, The U.S. Attorney's Office said. Those steps included committing to provide interpreter services for court proceedings, conducting outreach to stakeholders, and identifying a local treatment provider to provide court-mandated treatment services in Spanish.

Clarke said the reforms aim to ensure that people are not penalized for their limited English proficiency.

"Ensuring equal justice under law means doing so in a manner that is fair, accurate, and understandable for all, but that does not happen unless people involved in the judicial process can communicate with each other," Clarke said.

