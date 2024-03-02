Feds details how investigation into Saddle Brook armed robbery led to charges

Five Passaic County residents were charged in an armed robbery of a Saddle Brook home from June 2022, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger stated on Friday.

Jamere Dixon, 23, Jahad Foxworth, 25, Tyra Jones, 24, Jancarlos Rodriguez, 23 and Lanasia Smith, 24, all from Paterson, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs act robbery, and one count of conspiracy to use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

On June 28, 2022 at about 12:32 a.m. law enforcement responded to a report of an armed robbery in a Saddle Brook home. According to the press release sent by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Foxworth, Rodriguez, and Dixon entered the Saddle Brook home as they were let in by Smith, who was staying with the victims at the time.

Officials said video surveillance footage showed three masked men, one carrying a firearm, ordered the two victims at gunpoint to lie facedown. One masked assailant allegedly ordered one of the victims to show them the location of a safe and open it.

According to the criminal complaint, suspects stole drugs including marijuana, cocaine and prescription drugs, about $11,000 in $100 bills, approximately $2,300 in one-dollar bills, three gold chains, a wallet containing about $1,500 cash as well as personal and business credit cards, four cellphones, and two security cameras.

The criminal complaint document shows an image from video footage from the Saddle Brook home showing one of the masked men with a tattoo that may signify the membership in a neighborhood based street gang based in Paterson.

The investigation revealed the cellphone numbers of the assailants. Through search warrants and cellular towers located in the area of the Saddle Brook home at or near the time of the robbery, call records showed multiple contacts between the conspirators around the time of the robbery. Specifically, authorities claim Smith sent a picture of a safe located in the residence to Rodriguez about an hour before the robbery.

A review of records show that the credit cards of the victim were used at a Paterson gas station moments after the robbery, police claim. Gas station surveillance footage shows a car present at and around the time the credit card was used and further investigation showed the same vehicle was a rental car operated by Rodriguez, officials said.

The criminal complaint said the stolen credit cards were also used at a second Paterson gas station and convenience store later that night. A white Honda Accord allegedly belonging to Jones was present at the time the credit card was used in the second station. Video footage from the convenience store showed Jones, Smith and Rodriguez there buying items with large amounts of one dollar bills according to authorities.

The defendants appeared on Feb. 28 in Newark federal court. Dixon, Foxworth, and Rodriguez were detained. Jones and Smith were each released on $100,000 unsecured bond.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Saddle Brook NJ armed robbery leads to charges against 5