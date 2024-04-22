Feds decline to list lake sturgeon under Endangered Species Act

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decided Monday to pass on protecting lake sturgeon as threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act, concluding that while populations are below historical levels efforts to restore their numbers in recent decades have shown progress.

Lake sturgeon is a long-lived and often large freshwater species native to the Great Lakes and the Midwest that dates back some 150 million years. Conservation groups, including the Center for Biological Diversity, based in Tucson, Arizona, had argued that the Fish and Wildlife Service list the species for protection, saying its population had dropped to less than 1% of historical levels due to overfishing, pollution and its range being limited by dams.

But in a statement Monday, the agency said its study — with a court-ordered decision due by June 30 — found that "ongoing management efforts, such as fish stocking, have contributed to the conservation and resiliency of the species."

The 2024 lake sturgeon fishing season on Black Lake in Cheboygan Count will begin at 8 a.m. Feb. 3. All anglers must register online to participate in the season.

“The fact that we’re seeing more and more lake sturgeon populations spawning in their historical habitat is a clear sign that restoration efforts are progressing," said the agency's Midwest director, Will Meeks. "This success is credited to many partners including states, tribes, local organizations and others across the country coming together to conserve this species.”

The agency said that while the lake sturgeon population is not at historical levels, stocking programs have helped to increase spawning and the number of adult lake sturgeon and that "they remain distributed in the four major North American drainages they occupied historically, including the Mississippi River basin, the Great Lakes, Hudson Bay and the Mobile River Basin," though at lower numbers.

In Michigan, efforts have been underway to restock lake sturgeon since the early 2000s. Anglers are limited to areas in which they can fish for lake sturgeon and may take only one per year, with any catch being registered with the state within 24 hours.

Some state and federal legislators, as well as local anglers in the Upper Midwest, had argued against the Fish and Wildlife Service listing the species as threatened or endangered, which could have resulted in more limitations or restrictions being placed on any catch. In Wisconsin, members of that state's congressional delegation argued for exempting that state from any restrictions.

U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet, authored a similar proposal to exclude from any restrictions those lake sturgeon populations linked with traditional spear fishing done by indigenous tribes in northern Michigan, especially around Black Lake south of Cheboygan. In the legislation, Bergman claimed that the effort to restore sturgeon in Michigan "has been a tremendous success story."

Conservationists, however, were disappointed in the federal decision not to list lake sturgeon under the Endangered Species Act, saying that while more than 15 million inhabited the Great Lakes in the late 1800s, only six remaining local populations count more than 1,000 adult fish.

“This decision is bad for lake sturgeon and anglers alike because overall the species has suffered drastic declines,” said Jeff Miller, the Center for Biological Diversity's senior conservation advocate. “While some populations are well managed, adult fish numbers are at a fraction of their historical levels despite decades of restoration efforts."

"The Fish and Wildlife Service decided not to protect distinct regional populations despite scientific findings that each watershed may contain genetically unique fish," Miller continued. "Endangered Species Act protection would bring a comprehensive recovery plan and ongoing funding to restore these iconic fish across their former range.”

The agency said that while it doesn't consider lake sturgeon threatened or endangered with extinction in the foreseeable future, it could revisit that conclusion depending on the evidence.

With the species dating back to prehistoric times, current lake sturgeon can be as long as 6 1/2 feet, weigh nearly 200 pounds and, in some cases, can live more than 100 years. Covered in hard plates, especially when young, they feed largely on small invertebrates including insect larvae, crayfish, snails, clams and leeches.

