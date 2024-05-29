Feds: Corrections officer had sex with Milan prisoner, snuck him contraband

A former corrections officer may soon find herself on the other side of the prison bars she once guarded for allegedly having sex with an inmate and providing him with contraband, according to an indictment returned this week.

Cara Wozniak, 33, is accused of having sex with an inmate while she worked as a corrections officer at the federal prison in Milan, which houses only males. According to the indictment, this sex act occurred last year on Sept. 26, though she allegedly engaged in other misbehavior involving this same inmate.

According to the indictment, Wozniak also smuggled contraband into the prison and provided it to the prisoner over a period of months, from April to November 2023.

Federal law and prison rules prohibit all sexual interaction between staff members and inmates. Smuggling in or possessing contraband also is prohibited: This includes materials that can cause physical injury or adversely affect the security and safety of the prison.

Wozniak has not been arrested. She is scheduled to be arraigned in U.S. District Court in Detroit on June 4. An attorney of record for her has not been listed in court documents. She could not be reached for comment.

Wozniak is charged with committing a sex act with a ward, which carries a maximum sentence of15 years in prison if convicted, and a fine of up to $250,000. Wozniak also is charged with themisdemeanor offense of providing contraband in prison, which carries a sentence of up to sixmonths in prison.

“Every day, federal corrections officers display uncompromising integrity in carrying out their duties and maintaining the safety and security of our federal prisons. Unfortunately, the allegations in today’s indictment reflect a failure on the part of one corrections officer to maintain that standard," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement. "Sexual misconduct by prison officials compromises the safety and security of the whole institution and is completely unacceptable at Milan or any other correctional facility.”

Added William J. Hannah, chief of the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector GeneralMidwest Region: "We trust correctional officers to act with integrity. Instead, Wozniak allegedly abused herauthority, sexually abused an inmate, and smuggled contraband into the prison.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Feds: Ex corrections officer had sex with inmate, smuggled contraband