Feds: Cincinnati man, 1 other conspired to produce videos of monkeys being tortured

Two men are facing federal charges over their alleged involvement in online groups dedicated to animal torture videos.

Nicholas Dryden, of Cincinnati, and Giancarlo Morelli, of New Jersey, were charged with conspiracy to create and distribute so-called "animal crush videos," the U.S. Department of Justice announced in a Friday news release.

Dryden is charged with creating animal crush videos. Because a minor was paid to abuse the monkeys, prosecutors say, he is also charged with production, distribution and receipt of a visual depiction of the sexual abuse of children.

In March and April 2023, according to court documents, Dryden and Morelli conspired to create and distribute videos depicting acts of sadistic violence against baby, adolescent and adult monkeys. Prosecutors say the conspirators funneled money through Dryden, who then paid a minor in Indonesia to commit the requested acts on camera.

Videos included depictions of monkeys having their genitals burned, having their genitals cut with scissors, being sodomized with a wooden skewer and being sodomized with a spoon, according to the release.

The conspiracy charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Charges related to creation and distribution of animal crush videos each carry a maximum of seven years in prison. Charges of producing and distributing depictions of the sexual abuse of children each carry a maximum of 20 years.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and FBI investigated the case. Prosecuting the case are Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the DOJ's Environment and Natural Resources Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Oakley for the Southern District Court of Ohio.

A Licking County, Ohio man last month pleaded guilty in federal court in Columbus to similar charges involving animal crush videos, the Columbus Dispatch reported. Ronald Bedra, of Etna, was accused of conspiring with others to create videos that showed monkeys being tortured, including having parts of their body severed and being sexually abused. He and other members of the group had also paid people in Indonesia to record the acts on camera, court records say.

