Feds ask public for help in the search for borderland fugitives

The federal government is looking to U.S. and Mexican citizens for help in catching 10 criminals connected with organized crime with the binational initiative Se Busca Información.

The 10 fugitives are wanted for crimes ranging from human smuggling and narcotics trafficking to murder and are sought by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations and law enforcement from Sonora, Mexico.

“This is an example ... of sharing information, leveraging authorities, bringing investigative interdiction and intelligence effort focused on transnational crime,” Manuel Padilla, senior adviser to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, said Thursday at a news conference.

Launched in 2016 as a joint effort between the U.S. Border Patrol and the Government of Mexico, all along the border, the Se Busca initiative identifies people associated with transnational criminal organizations and crimes on both sides of the border.

Manuel Padilla, wnior advisor to the CBP Commissioner speaking at a press conference about the Se Busca initiative on May 9, 2024 in Nogales.

Padillo noted how in the past criminal organizations exploited the border to operate with impunity, escaping across the border in both directions to avoid prosecution for crimes.

“That is no longer the case,” Padilla said. "There is a very close relationship with our Mexican partners, both at the state and the federal levels. And that is what makes us a lot stronger going after these common criminals.”

Francisco Burrola, special agent in charege, of Homeland Security Investigations Arizona said this initiative has proven successes. In El Paso, Texas four criminals targeted by a Se Busca initiative were found in Mexico and brought to justice with the help of Mexican law enforcement officials 30 days after the targets were publicly named, he said.

A photo of ten fugitives wanted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Mexican law enforcement as part of the Se Busca initiative.

Border and law enforcement officials asked for citizens in the U.S> and Mexico to call their tip line to give them information anonymously about anyone on the list.

The number to anonymously report information on these men or any others is 520-310-5914. The WhatsApp application can also be used. Phone lines are open 24 hours a day and calls go directly to Tucson Sector Border Patrol and partner agency call centers.

Five of the 10 fugitives are wanted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and were named at the news conference as follows:

Miguel Antonio Vallejo was arrested in May 2021 in Nogales for attempting to smuggle five pounds of cocaine inside the oil pan of his vehicle and is wanted by law enforcement.

Luis Alberto Lopez, federally indicted on two counts one for “possession and one for distribution of child pornography,” Burrola said.

Jesus Julian Acuña-Escobedo, wanted for smuggling almost 30 pounds of cocaine concealed in wooden blocks.

Gabriel Garcia was federally indicted for attempting to smuggle fentanyl concealed within compartments in his vehicle.

Omar Alejandro Sanchez, attempted to enter the U.S. With over 100 pounds of heroin and nearly one pound of fentanyl concealed inside a no-factory compartment in his vehicle.

Their photos can be found on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Feds ask community for help in the search for borderland fugitives