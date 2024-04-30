Feds arrest alleged ringleader of unlicensed Mount Vernon pot shop murder-robbery

The U.S. Department of Justice arrested and charged Ryan Rivera, also known by the nickname "Patron," for his alleged leadership role in the planning and execution of an armed robbery in Mount Vernon, which left two individuals dead. Rivera was identified by a confidential informant as "one of the organizers of the plan," according to charging documents.

Rivera was charged with various robbery, narcotics and firearms charges, in addition to murder in furtherance of a drug trafficking conspiracy, which is eligible for the death penalty. While the Biden administration has pursued the death penalty as a sentence in federal court, it has also imposed an effective moratorium on carrying out executions.

The March robbery of the unlicensed cannabis store, on S. Fifth Ave., resulted in the death of an employee and one of the accused robbers. Shortly after the robbery, five other individuals were arrested and charged in federal court for their roles in the scheme.

The scene in Mount Vernon where a double fatal shooting happened early morning March 19, 2024.

In addition to the latest charges against Rivera, the federal government also identified another individual, Moises Encarnacion, also known as "Bendiciones," it believes was involved in the scheme. Encarnacion was arrested and charged with the same crimes as Rivera. A confidential informant said that Encarnacion was one of the robbers.

Attorneys for both individuals did not immediately respond to a request for comment about their arrests. They are both being detained pending a further hearing.

Rivera is believed to be in his mid-40s and was arrested at an apartment complex in Brooklyn. No hometown or residence was listed on court documents.

Asher Stockler is a reporter for The Journal News and the USA Today Network New York. You can send him an email at astockler@lohud.com. Reach him securely: asher.stockler@protonmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Mount Vernon NY pot shop murder-robbery alleged ringleader arrested