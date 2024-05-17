Feds allocate $14.7M for water infrastructure in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Millions of dollars will soon be used to improve New Mexico’s water infrastructure. Five projects in the state are receiving nearly $15 million from the feds. Those projects include road rehab work at the El Vado Lake State Park, realigning part of the Rio Grande just north of Socorro, and money for fish conservation, irrigation, and other projects at Elephant Butte.

“Right now we know this, and we talk about it a lot, the vast majority of the western United States is experiencing drought or abnormally dry conditions. And when conditions like this strike, we know it doesn’t just impact one community it impacts all of us,” said U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Interior Laura Daniel-Davis.

The Biden Administration’s in-person announcement on Thursday follows a $60 million award from the Inflation Reduction Act. That’s for water conservation and drought resilience in the Rio Grande Basin.

