Feds: Alex Murdaugh violated plea deal. What it means for convicted murderer, fraudster

Convicted murderer and financial fraud mastermind Alex Murdaugh has reportedly violated the terms of a federal plea agreement by failing a series of polygraph tests, hinting at the possibility of more stolen money still unaccounted for and additional criminal accomplices still at large.

Facing more than 100 state and federal fraud charges, Murdaugh — already convicted of murder and serving two life sentences — pleaded guilty Sept. 21, 2023 to a 22-count federal indictment and agreed to cooperate fully with federal investigators and submit to successful polygraph examinations and other concessions.

In exchange for his guilty plea, the federal government agreed to sentence Murdaugh to a federal term concurrent with any state prison time for similar charges.

Alex Murdaugh’s defense attorney Dick Harpootlian speaks during an evidentiary hearting at the Richland County Courthouse on Tuesday Jan.16, 2024. Tracy Glantz The State, Pool

However, prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office filed a March 26 motion with the U.S. District Court to hold Murdaugh in breach of that plea agreement, alleging that he has "failed to cooperate as required" and has failed a polygraph exam.

The motion states that Murdaugh was interviewed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation on four separate occasions in 2023 — May 4, June 7, Aug. 18, and Oct. 18 — and gave deceptive answers and did not provide the full extent of information investigators were seeking.

Subsequently, on Oct. 18, an FBI polygraph examiner tested Murdaugh in two separate series on two topics of interest. According to the motion, "the examiner determined that there was deception indicated on both series, meaning Murdaugh failed the examination."

More missing money, yet another accomplice attorney

According to the federal motion, FBI agents with the assistance of S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents, were conducting the polygraphs "on issues related to hidden assets and the involvement of another attorney inMurdaugh’s criminal conduct."

One now-disbarred attorney, Cory Fleming, along with a former banker, Russell Laffitte, have already been convicted and sentenced to federal prison in connection with Murdaugh's schemes, along with a couple of drug-related and money laundering accomplices.

The filing also indicates that more than $6 million in stolen proceeds remain unaccounted for, and the government is attempting to find any "ill-gotten gains" to make Murdaugh’s victims whole.

Attached to the March 26 motion and filed the same day was a motion to seal exhibits of evidence, which include Murdaugh's polygraph examination reports and four FBI reports from his interviews. Both documents indicate that parallel investigations into other subjects are ongoing.

"The polygraph examination report and reports of interviews relate to an ongoing grand jury investigation, as well as allegations of criminal activity against others. The Government submits that sealing of the polygraph examination report and the reports of Murdaugh’s interviews is necessary to protect the integrity of its investigation, prevent disclosure of an ongoing grand jury investigation, prevent the potential for tampering with evidence and witnesses related to the investigation, and protect the identities of witnesses, subjects, and targets of the ongoing investigation.

Stan Mitchell, visiting from out of town, holds a Jesus saves cross as Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse before the fourth day of his trial on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Murdaugh was convicted for killing his wife and son.

What does this mean for Alex Murdaugh?

Murdaugh, who has already been sentenced to 27 years in state prison for similar fraud and conspiracy charges, is set to be sentenced for his federal crimes in U.S. District Court in Charleston on April 1.

He must serve at least 85 percent of that sentence, just over 23 years. The sentence is being served concurrently with his life sentences. Per the state plea agreement, much like the federal plea, Murdaugh can not withdraw his guilty plea or appeal the sentence.

If U.S. District Court Judge Richard M. Gergel approves the motion and finds that Murdaugh has breached his obligations under the agreement, the government's obligation to recommend a concurrent federal sentence is "null and void."

Judge Gergel has already filed an order seeking an "upward variance" meaning he is s considering a sentence closer to the maximum in Murdaugh's sentence on all charges.

In the broader context, with Murdaugh already serving consecutive life sentences, this could mean little.

However, if Murdaugh is eventually able to have his murder convictions overturned or retried with a different outcome — he has already filed one appeal and levied accusations of jury tampering in hopes of getting a new trial — then a maximum, consecutive federal sentence tacked on to a 27-year state sentence would ensure he will serve the rest of his life behind bars.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Feds say Alex Murdaugh failed polygraph, $6 million still missing