FedEx truck crashes into SUV in Eagle Pass, killing family of 5, reports say

A family of five is dead after a FedEx truck hit their SUV in South Texas on Tuesday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported in a release Wednesday that the fatal wreck involving a 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe took place approximately nine miles east of Eagle Pass, which sits along the United States-Mexico border, KENS-TV reported.

Both vehicles were traveling west on U.S. 57 when the FedEx truck veered into the SUV's lane of traffic and struck the vehicle, according to the release.

Officials identified those killed as Jose Martinez, 71; Noemi Jimenez Martinez, 61; Joanna Martinez, 34; and Samantha Martinez, 25. A 10-year-old girl, whose name was not released, died as emergency crews attempted to transport her to a nearby hospital, according to the local media outlet.

The driver of the FedEx truck was also reportedly injured in the crash and transported to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known Thursday, according to USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: FedEx truck crashes into SUV in Texas, killing family of 5: Reports