FedEx faces backlash after ending ‘Get a Free Ride to Work’ program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of Memphis’ largest employers is getting heat from its own workers after ending its free “ride-to-work” program.

Though the intenational shipping company claims that the program is losing riders, there are workers who told WREG that isn’t the case.

“We can’t continue to afford groceries for the week or rent for the month,” an FedEx employee said. “It becomes widely expensive trying to get Uber to the Hub on a regular basis.”

They wished to remain anonymous due to fear of retaliation.

Their reaction comes after a notice from the company announcing that they were discontinuing the “Get a Free Ride to Work” or GARF program.

“It’s very upsetting for a lot of reasons,” the employee said. “We have co-workers all the way from Mississippi who are still getting transportation, but Memphians are being stranded. We’ve tried to use the bus system and it could take up to three hours to get to Point A to Point B.”

In the notice, FedEx said the overall usage declined in recent months.

The GARF prgram started back during the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic for workers living inside the 240-Loop.

“That is not entirely true,” the employee said. “We were told over a year ago – roughly August 2023 – that we had to be ready for the program to cut down on the number of people who can schedule a ride.”

Something the employee said isn’t true.

The employee claims that more often than not they would call for the ride service and get a dial tone or be told there was no space.

“But then the morning of a regular work day would arrive and there would be only four people on the van making rounds and there were empty seats and many people stranded without a ride,” the employee said.

WREG reached out to FedEx for comment and the international shipping service said the following:

We have made the decision to discontinue the ‘Get a Ride Free to Work’ program at the Memphis Hub. The program’s last day will be August 14, 2024. We remain dedicated to fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace environment, and we will work closely with affected team members to provide information on alternative transportation options.” Shannon Davis, FedEx Media Relations

“It is bad for business in a way that it was our only means to get to the hub on time to get all of our hours in,” the employee said.

Another employee who wished to remain anonymous even said that the end of the GARF program has made them look into possibly finding a new occupation.

“I am keeping my resume updated,” the employee said. “But I really hope it doesn’t come to that. I really do enjoy this job.”

