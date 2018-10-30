FedEx Ends NRA Discount Program, Citing Low Shipping Volume

FedEx has used the slogan "The World on Time" in varying capacities since

FedEx has used the slogan “The World on Time” in varying capacities since 1994. Yet its decision, announced Tuesday, to end a program that gave discounts to business members of the National Rifle Association arguably arrived eight months late.

A spokesman for the shipping and logistics company confirmed to HuffPost the NRA is no longer associated with any FedEx marketing programs. The news comes as a quiet update to its position in February, when it decided against severing its marketing relationship with the firearm advocacy group despite mounting pressure following the Feb. 14 mass shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead.

Numerous major companies ended their loyalty programs with the NRA at that time, including Delta, United, the car-rental firms Enterprise (which operates Enterprise, National and Alamo), Avis, Budget and Hertz, along with more than a dozen others.

FedEx painted its latest move as strictly a business decision motivated by low shipping volume. It noted that the NRA is one of more than 100 organizations affected by the discount program’s cessation.

Still, the announcement comes after a gunman in Pittsburgh shot and killed 11 worshippers at a synagogue on Saturday. And just days earlier, another apparent hate crime enabled by a gun occurred in Kentucky, where a gunman shot and killed two African-Americans at a grocery story after failing to gain entry to a predominantly black church.