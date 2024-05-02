FedEx employee accused of stealing $10k in cash from packages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A recently terminated FedEx employee is accused of stuffing $10,000 in cash plus Airpods and an Apple watch into his pockets at the Memphis shipping hub.

Kadarius Pirtle, 20, is charged charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000.

A FedEx security officer called Memphis police to the facility on Democrat Road around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. The security officer told police that Pirtle was seen “opening packages and placing large sums of cash into his pockets.”

One-of-a-kind sentimental engagement ring lost in transit in Memphis

When he was asked to empty his pockets, the security officer said Pirtle had $10,000 in $100 denominations, plus Apple Airpods and an Apple watch, according to a police affidavit. The Apple items had been reported stolen.

Pirtle was booked Wednesday and released on his own recognizance the same day, jail records show.

FedEx said Pirtle’s employment was terminated.

“The safety and security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority, and we are fully cooperating with authorities in this investigation,” the company said in a statement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.