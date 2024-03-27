FedEx driver faces DWI, drug charges after truck crashed through front of Houma home

A FedEx driver was arrested after crashing through the front of a Houma home.

Michael Smith, 31, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle, possession of Schedule IV narcotic, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, DWI first offense and resisting an officer by Houma Police Department.

Police responded about 4:17 p.m. Tuesday to a call of an accident involving a FedEx truck on Mary Hughes Drive. According to a release from the department, the truck had left the roadway and "crashed into the front of the home," which was occupied at the time.

No injuries were reported.

Police suspect Smith was impaired, the release said. According to the Houma Police Department, Smith failed a field sobriety test, refused a breathalyzer and was taken into custody.

Smith is currently being held in the Terrebonne Parish jail.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: FedEx driver faces DWI charges after truck crashed into Houma home