Federer seeks 80th US Open victory, Nadal also in action

Roger Federer, of Switzerland, returns a shot to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEW YORK (AP) — Roger Federer looks for his 80th U.S. Open victory, while Rafael Nadal also is in second-round action.

A number of players will be on the court for a second straight day Thursday after almost all of Tuesday's action was postponed by rain.

Federer and Nadal did get their matches in that day under the roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium, so they both had Wednesday off. Federer used his time to practice at Central Park .

The five-time U.S. Open champion faces Mikhail Youzhny of Russia in an afternoon match. An 80th victory would break a tie with Andre Agassi and leave Federer behind only Jimmy Connors' 98 victories at the U.S. Open.

Youzhny was a semifinalist at Flushing Meadows in 2006 and 2010, but he's 0-16 lifetime against Federer.

The top-ranked Nadal faces Japan's Taro Daniel in the second night match at Ashe.