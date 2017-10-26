Federer, Del Potro, Cilic advance to Basel quarterfinals

Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro returns a ball to France's Julien Benneteau during their round of sixteen match at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP)

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Roger Federer and Juan Martin del Potro both eased into the Swiss Indoors quarterfinals by beating French opponents in straight sets on Thursday.

The top-seeded Federer cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 win over 40th-ranked Benoit Paire in 57 minutes.

Federer took his second match-point chance on Paire's serve, approaching the net to hit a forehand crosscourt winner.

Federer has not faced a break point this week in two matches at his hometown event in Basel.

Fourth-seeded Del Potro, a two-time Basel champion, beat Julien Benneteau 6-4, 6-4 and stayed on course to qualify for the ATP World Tour Finals lineup in London next month.

Also Thursday, Marin Cilic, the second-seeded defending champion, beat 54th-ranked Borna Coric 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to improve to 5-0 against his Croatian compatriot.