Federal worker says he’d rather be fired than watch diversity video

A Social Security Administration employee is refusing to watch a workplace training video about tolerance for the LGBT community because he says it violates his Christian faith — and he’s willing to lose his job of 14 years over the matter.

David Hall, 42, of Tolono, Ill., who works in information technology for the federal agency’s Champaign office, spoke to local media last week about his refusal to watch the 17-minute diversity training video and his belief that homosexuality is a sin.

The federal worker’s story started to gain traction after he spoke to the News-Gazette and WCIA-TV about how he was reprimanded and suspended for two days without pay. He said his request for religious accommodation to forgo the training was denied and he was suspended for two days. He further said he thinks the controversy could ultimately cost him his job.

“They wanted me to certify that I had completed the training,” he told the local CBS affiliate. “I’m not going to certify sin.”

According to Hall, his problem with the video is that it was mandatory and that there was no other similar training for other groups, such as veterans, the disabled or ethnicities.

“I would argue that it’s not a training video. It’s promoting an agenda and a lifestyle that I simply don’t agree with,” he said to the station.

Doug Nguyen, the SSA’s regional communications director for Chicago, confirmed to the News-Gazette that the administration recently announced a diversity-training program “in support of an inclusive work environment.”

“This mandatory video training reminds our employees of their responsibility, as representatives of the agency, to provide the highest levels of service to our customers,” Nguyen wrote in an email to the local paper. “The training includes a brief session on tips for increasing cultural awareness in a diverse and inclusive environment. We are unable to comment on specific personnel matters.”

Hall hired Chicago-based lawyer Jason Craddock, who did not respond to requests from Yahoo News for comment.