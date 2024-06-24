Federal trial pushed back for man accused in Clovis double murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for a Texas man accused of killing two women in Clovis is being pushed back.

Alek Collins is accused of murdering two women, shooting a five-year-old girl, and kidnapping an infant.

Police said Collins was found with the infant in Abilene, Texas, a few days after taking her.

His trial was originally scheduled for next month, but federal court documents now say both sides agreed to push the trial to October.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on October 7 in Albuquerque.

