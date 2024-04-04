Federal transportation leaders motivated to work on solutions for flooding, infrastructure issues in Elba communuity

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Federal Highway Administration speaking with residents in the Shiloh community who have been desperately crying out for help as they are battling a six-year and counting flooding crisis.

“I wanted to see for myself because we are engaging the state department of transportation on how they can best take care of these residents and how we can go back to Washington and best use our tools in the federal government to help back these people up,” Buttigieg said.

“Just to get him here was monumental it was just a blessing,” Timothy Williams said.

During the visit, community leaders showed the federal transportation leaders how stormwater from the 2018 expansion of Highway 84 flows through the pipes that they say are intentionally turned onto their community damaging their homes and property — washing away their inheritance.

They also went around to each resident in the community to hear personal testimony about not only flooding but infrastructure issues such as a lack of fire hydrants and a one-way entrance into the community.

“A lot of what they are asking for is fundamental, septic tanks working, gas service, fire hydrants working these are basic that why I’m going back motivated to make sure we have all the tools we need as a department,” Buttigieg said.

For the last six years, residents in the community have felt neglected by the state regarding help and solutions — they believe they are unfairly treated due to their race.

“Our governor wouldn’t do nothing so we had to go over her head to Washington D.C.,” Otis Andrews said.

After the state department of transportation and residents signed settlement agreements of 5 thousand dollars in 2020, recently, ALDOT gave residents two options — to either sell their property to the state or ALDOT can implement a project to retain additional water on state property.

“To buy us out and sell our property is an insult you have to remember this was passed down from generations,” Williams said.

“I think that’s where the state needs to provide alternatives to take care of them and we are investigating this case,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg says he plans to reach deep into the toolbox beyond resources for just transportation.

“Its an environmental issue and a public health issue,” He added.

Buttigieg and residents are optimistic there could be a solution this year.

