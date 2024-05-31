Federal suit claims Hyundai, two others employed children in factories

The U.S. Department of Labor has filed a lawsuit against three Alabama companies, including a Hyundai plant, hoping to bar them from using child labor, the federal agency stated in a news release.

The department filed the suit in federal court. The suit requests that the companies "surrender profits related to the use of oppressive child labor," according to the release.

The department's Wage and Hour Division investigated the matter, finding that a 13-year-old child worked between 50 to 60 hours on an assembly line in Luverne, "operating machines that formed sheet metal into auto body parts," according to the news release.

The companies are Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama LLC, SMART Alabama LLC and Best Practice Service LLC.

"Best Practice Service sent the child to SMART Alabama, which provided component parts to Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. In the complaint, the department alleged that all three companies jointly employed the child," the DOL stated in the release.

"The use of child labor, and breach of any labor law, is not consistent with the standards and values we hold ourselves to as a company," said a statement released by Hyundai's communication team.

The statement said the company is not responsible for the actions of its suppliers. It also states that at Hyundai's request, its suppliers terminated their relationship with the third-party staffing agency they were previously using.

“Companies cannot escape liability by blaming suppliers or staffing companies for child labor violations when they are in fact also employers themselves," said Seema Nanda, the solicitor of labor, in the release.

The department filed the suit with the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama in Montgomery.

“A 13-year-old working on an assembly line in the United States of America shocks the conscience,” said Jessica Looman, the Wage and Hour administrator. “As we work to stop illegal child labor where we find it, we also continue to ensure that all employers are held accountable for violating the law.”

The Department of Labor investigated 955 cases of child labor violations in fiscal year 2023. The cases involved 5,792 children including 502 children working in hazardous fields. The department fined employers more than $8 million in civil money penalties.

