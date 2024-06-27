Federal and state governments are frequently at odds as they navigate the 10th Amendment

Editor's note: This is a regular feature on issues related to the Constitution and civics education written by Paul G. Summers, retired judge and state attorney general.

The U.S. Constitution is our supreme law. The first 10 Amendments, or Bill of Rights, were ratified in December 1791.

Amendments are part of the Constitution. As the former attorney general of Tennessee, I dealt with the Tenth Amendment regularly.

Whether it involved cases in controversy or proposed legislation, we decided where the state’s jurisdiction ended and federal jurisdiction began, or vice versa.

It is seldom an easy decision. Sometimes it took a case or multi-state cases to decide.

Here’s what the 10th Amendment says

Amendment X: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

The Tenth Amendment expresses the basic principle of federalism. It is the essence of states’ rights. The Constitution delegates rights to the federal government. If a right is not delegated to the United States nor prohibited by the Constitution to the states, it is reserved to the states, or to the people.

For example, basic police powers are reserved to the states; and the general power to conduct elections is a states’ rights activity. Local taxation and the issuance of local licenses like drivers’ licenses and marriage licenses are reserved to the states or to local governments, according to the states’ constitutions.

States alone may establish local governments (county, city, special districts), set up businesses, establish public school systems, and establish laws intended for the health, welfare or safety of its citizens.

Bill of Rights was a compromise between Federalists and Antifederalists

There was no Bill of Rights in the original Constitution.

The Antifederalists generally opposed the “new” Constitution because it gave too much power to the federal government.

They demanded that individual freedoms and rights be spelled out in what is now known as the Bill of Rights. The Federalists agreed to a Bill of Rights, to obtain the support of the Antifederalists, who favored a more decentralized government. Antifederalists generally lived at a distance from the central power of our new government.

They did not trust the power of the federal government. They were considered states’ rights advocates.

Remember that our Constitution delegates rights and powers to the federal government, such as coining money, interstate commerce, or declaring war. It can declare what powers are solely federal. If there is no delegation, and a right is not prohibited by the Constitution’s language to the states, then it resides in or is reserved to the states. That is the concept of federalism.

Our Constitution has been effective since 1789. It has been honored to represent the longest serving written, single-text constitution in the world.

It creates and describes all three branches of government. We should be proud that it has survived for 235 years. Let us keep it. We can make it stronger by our study of its origin and our constitutional history. Education is key.

We shall continue our study of the Constitution in the next article about Amendment XI. Reading the Constitution is time well spent. We always encourage readers to respond.

Paul G. Summers, a lawyer, is a former appellate and senior judge, district attorney general, and the attorney general of Tennessee. Raised in Fayette County, Judge Summers resides in Nashville and Holladay.

