Federal school officials visit Austin to talk mentors, bilingual education at SXSW EDU

Partnerships and community supports were central themes to a U.S. Department of Education visit to Austin school district schools Tuesday.

Federal officials reviewed programs supported through COVID relief dollars in a visit to Austin as part of a tour of similar projects at schools nationwide.

The national leaders were in town to participate in SXSW EDU, an education-focused portion of SXSW that ran from March 4 through 7.

During a Tuesday roundtable at Govalle Elementary School, 3601 Govalle Ave., district staff spoke with national leaders about the National Partnership for Student Success, an effort that began in 2022 to recruit more tutors and mentors to aid pandemic recovery.

Matias Segura, Superintendent of Austin ISD, is joined by Cindy Marten, Deputy Secretary of Education, during her visit to Govalle Elementary School during SXSW EDU. In a roundtable discussion regarding a potential partnership with Communities in Schools, Cindy Marten, Austin ISD Superintendent Matias Segura, and other officials participated.

It’s important to have a group of people at the school supporting students, said Sharon Vigil, CEO of Communities in Schools of Central Texas. The nonprofit provides mentorship and other supports for students in 103 campuses across the region.

“Students feel loved and cared for and are able to talk about what’s going on in here so that doesn’t block their learning,” Vigil said.

That support is especially important post-pandemic, when students experienced serious disruption, she said.

Giving people a safe environment to ask for help is key to building the kind of community students need, said Cindy Marten, the deputy secretary of the federal education department.

“You get real help and real solutions from a loving, caring group of people who just want to help you live your best life,” Marten said.

Mentor programs that build a sense of safety are critical to improving student learning and reducing chronic absenteeism, which became an issue for schools nationwide during the pandemic, she said.

Bilingual education

Federal education department officials also toured Widén Elementary School’s bilingual education programs in Dove Springs.

A pre-K class sang self-introductions and a “get well soon” rhyme for an absent classmate in Spanish. Fifth-graders analyzed a Spanish poem about peace, stanza by stanza.

Just over half of Widén’s student body is emergent bilingual, meaning their families speak a language other than English at home. A slightly higher proportion of students are registered in a dual enrollment program, Principal Benito Faz-Banda Jr. said.

The Austin district created a bilingual educator's roundtable and reaches out to parents to advocate for support for formal education in second languages, Superintendent Matias Segura said during the discussion Tuesday.

Dialogue with immigrant communities is necessary to change generational perspectives over heritage languages, said Montserrat Garibay, assistant deputy secretary over the federal department's Office of English Language Acquisition. Garibay is a product of Austin district schools and former district bilingual pre-K teacher.

As a teacher, Garibay heard from parents who saw English as a language schools taught and Spanish a language taught at home.

Shifting parents' views has required an emphasis on the value of formalized Spanish-language education and acknowledgement that learning Spanish won't damage a student's English language skills, Garibay said.

President Joe Biden's Raise the Bar initiative lists multilingualism as a tenant of social equity and economic global competitiveness.

Programs like the one at Widén were funded through pandemic-era federal investment in education, but as the funding runs out, districts will have to decide locally how and whether to continue those efforts, Marten said.

"Now, you're going to have a sustainability conversation," Marten said. "Let's keep funding the things that we found have worked."

