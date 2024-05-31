Federal prosecutors file new indictment against Krop on machine gun charges

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday filed a new indictment against Robert Krop, a co-owner of The Machine Gun Nest, alleging that he conspired with Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins to illegally acquire machine guns.

Krop was originally indicted alongside Jenkins in April 2023.

On May 3, 2024, U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher dismissed without prejudice the charges against Krop after she found that his right to a speedy trial had been violated.

In a May 21 court filing, prosecutors wrote that the statute of limitations on the dismissed charges would not expire until six months from the order of dismissal, allowing the federal government to file a new indictment against Krop as long as its attorneys did so before Nov. 3.

In her order dismissing the original indictment against Krop, Gallagher agreed to hold his Oct. 15 trial date for three weeks while prosecutors decided whether to file a new indictment.

Three days before the deadline in Gallagher's order of dismissal, federal prosecutors requested a one-week extension.

On May 24, Gallagher denied the prosecutors' request for an extension because it was filed in the form of an informal letter, rather than as a motion, and because the request was made too late.

The new indictment filed on Wednesday lists the same five charges against Krop that were in the indictment that was previously dismissed, including one count of conspiracy to violate federal laws regarding machine guns, three counts of making false statements and one count of illegal possession of machine guns.

In the new indictment, prosecutors allege that Krop and Jenkins conspired "to acquire machine guns by means of fraud and materially false statements and representations and to rent those machine guns to private citizens in exchange for money."

Dan Cox, an attorney who is representing Krop in the conspiracy case, could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday afternoon.

When reached by phone on Friday, Angelina Thompson, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland, said there had been no scheduling order in the new case against Krop.

Jenkins’ trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 27, 2025. It is expected to take seven days.

The cases against both Jenkins and Krop center on a series of "law letters" in which Jenkins requested demonstrations of machine guns that Krop would not have otherwise been able to acquire.

At the time, The Machine Gun Nest held a license that allowed the business to import, transfer and possess machine guns for the purpose of providing demonstrations to law enforcement agencies or military branches looking to purchase the weapons for use in their official duties.

Federal prosecutors allege that, despite Jenkins' statements that the Sheriff's Office wanted a demonstration of the machine guns for purposes of "evaluation and familiarization," he never actually requested a demonstration from Krop.

Instead, prosecutors wrote in the new indictment, "Krop had requested the letter so that he could acquire the machineguns and rent them to customers."

Prosecutors wrote that in 2018 and 2019 alone, The Machine Gun Nest collected over $100,000 in profits from renting out the machine guns. Prosecutors say the conspiracy began in August 2015 and lasted until May 2022.

Krop has previously stated in court filings that he contacted Jenkins in an attempt to set up demonstrations of the machine guns for the Sheriff's Office.