Federal program: Coshocton County gets green light on bridge replacement project

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Engineer's Office is partnering with the Ohio Department of Transportation on a federal program to replace a bridge over Evans Creek on Adams Township Road 252, near Ohio 751.

Coshocton County Engineer Fred Wachtel said they've submitted other bridge replacement projects for the Bridge Formula Program part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in the past, but this was the first to be approved. Wachtel said there is a scoring matrix to determine what projects qualify for the program.

Wachtel said ODOT would handle the bidding, inspection and construction process. Awarding of the project should be this summer. Work would likely be in the spring of 2025. Wachtel said the current bridge is still viable for traffic and won't need to be closed until replacement starts. He also said it wasn't a high-traffic bridge.

The new single span 70-foot bridge is estimated at $700,000 for construction. Jacobs Construction and Design of Cincinnati is handling the architectural design.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Coshocton County gets federal funding for Adams Township bridge project