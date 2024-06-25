Federal official tours Mercer County's economic development projects

Jun. 25—bluefield — Seeing economic development projects that are being done rather than talked about was a goal Monday when the Appalachian Regional Commission's federal co-chair toured ongoing projects across Mercer County.

Appalachian Regional Commission Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin took a tour Monday of Mercer County's economic development projects to see ARC grants in action. Along with ARC's local partners, Manchin visited locations that have received ARC funding to bolster workforce development and downtown revitalization in southern West Virginia communities.

Manchin's tour started in downtown Bluefield where she saw the ongoing demolition of the 400 block's buildings and then visited the quarters of Alorica and Intuit. Director Amber Novak with Alorica showed Manchin and the other guests the facility. Besides seeing the workspaces, the break room and even the recreation room which helps employees relieve stress, she also saw the training facilities.

"We tell them you didn't get a job at a call center," Novak said. "You got a job in a prosperity hub."

Manchin and other visitors were then bused to Raleigh Street where they had lunch served by Ella V's, a participant in the Bluefield Economic Development Authority's Food Truck Incubator Program, which helps new restauranteurs in a food truck for a trial period so they can test their menu, hone their skills, and mitigate the risk of a steep initial investment.

After lunch in Bluefield, the tour went to Princeton where Manchin visited the "Grassroots District" on Mercer Street to see the city's ongoing downtown revitalization. Besides seeing the restaurants, retailers and galleries that have established themselves there, Manchin got to see work for a future museum. She was also scheduled to visit Princeton's growing municipal complex.

"We're going to take a little tour of our downtown on Mercer Street and see just the growth and development that's happening there and also, an exciting project that we're spearheading — the Lonnie Guther Jr. Center for Industrial History," said Lori McKinney, executive director of the RiffRaff Arts Collective. "And we're targeting the opening date for the Wheby's Grocery in 2025."

"And then Phase II of our project is underway and that will be the full-on interactive learning center that will feature the collection of Lonnie Gunther Jr. which is steam engines, antique automobiles, classic antique toys, agriculture implements, just a massive collection of memorabilia," McKinney said.

Manchin said she came to Mercer County to see ongoing economic development.

"It's all about people that have a vision, but then it's more than just having a vision," Manchin said while waiting for lunch. "It's putting that vision into action, actually creating a plan, and in order to do that you have to have partners. So you bring in people from your town, your county, business people and get everyone around the table so as you develop your play, you've got buy-in from everyone around. Everyone has a part to play and I think that's very important so you figure out not only what you want to do, but the steps in order to get there, so you turn that vision into action."

Manchin was able to see the downtown Bluefield space being emptied by the ongoing demolitions. While the scene is messy, it is a sign of development in action.

"What I see here in the Bluefield area, it's messy now because the action has started," Manchin said. "They're demoing buildings. They're bringing new people into the area. They're training, and so that's exciting. And it shows actually fruition coming, so what is messy now and a lot of stuff going on around leads to a great outcome. You think about this region. You've got the railroad line coming through, so you've got a great entry to bring things in, to export things out, and I think that's what Bluefield and this area is thinking about, how to diversify. Coal has been a driver here. It will still be here for a while, but how do we bring in other drivers to build economic development and assure that our young people have a place to live and raise a family, have a quality of life?"

The Appalachian Regional Commission has always been a partner in economic development, she said.

"That's why I'm called a federal co-chair because everything that ARC does is in partnership with the state," Manchin said. "And so, again, it goes back to the grassroots. Your plan, your vision, your boots on the ground start on that local level. They create the plan. They take it to the state. The state supports and puts money into that plan, and ARC becomes the third leg of the stool. And usually our money that comes in is what puts it over the top and they're actually able to go into action at that point."

Actually seeing work in progress and meeting the people doing that work face-to-face is better than just seeing grant documents describing a project, she said.

"Well, so often we see on paper and you can't get the picture of what something's going to be by seeing it on paper, so being about to actually come here and see what's happening and what's going to happen is just different," Manchin said. "And plus you meet the people who are making it happen, of ownership, who have that dedication that assure you that the outcome is going to be exactly what they said it would be."

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com