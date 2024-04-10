New federal limits on forever chemicals in drinking water are even stricter than Maine's

Apr. 10—The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency adopted the first-ever federal drinking water standard for forever chemicals on Wednesday, setting limits for harmful compounds known as PFAS that are significantly lower than those Maine adopted three years ago.

By reducing exposure to forever chemicals, federal regulators claim the limit will prevent thousands of premature deaths, tens of thousands of serious illnesses — including certain cancers and liver and heart impacts in adults — and immune and developmental impacts to infants and children.

"Drinking water contaminated with PFAS has plagued communities across this country for too long," said EPA Administrator Michael Regan. "That is why President Biden has made tackling PFAS a top priority, investing historic resources to address these harmful chemicals and protect communities nationwide."

Maine was among the first states to adopt interim drinking water limits for per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. Its limit of 20 parts per trillion for six PFAS chemicals, alone or in combination, was among the strictest in the nation when adopted in 2021.

A spokesman for the Maine Department of Environmental Protection said Tuesday in anticipation of the federal announcement that it would take the state a week or two to understand how the new federal limit will impact its ongoing investigation into 1,100 locations around Maine where PFAS-laced biosolids were spread as agricultural fertilizer.

The state has paid to install and maintain water filtration systems at drinking wells on former sludge-spreading sites that tested above Maine's 20 parts per trillion limit. DEP did not immediately know how many sites had tested below Maine's standard but above the new EPA standard.

State environment, agriculture, public health and wildlife officials had a year to prepare for these new federal limits. They were first unveiled in a proposed rule last March. Since then, state officials speaking publicly about Maine's PFAS response have repeatedly referred to the pending federal limit.

At a water conference in Augusta last month, state officials said many of Maine's forever chemical limits for milk, eggs, beef, fish and game are based on its interim drinking water standard. Maine would likely move quickly to reduce its limit to match whatever federal limit was established.

Maine drinking water supplies are required to test for the six types of PFAS included in Maine's limit and report the results to the state. Water suppliers with more than 20 parts per trillion of the six chemicals must treat their water to remove the contaminants or switch to another water source.

Schools and other public facilities also must test, and some have found high levels. The Frank Jewett Elementary School in Buxton, for example, found levels exceeding 150 ppt and is pursuing treatment, according to the state.

While Maine's drinking water standards are already forcing many water providers to install treatment systems, the proposed national limits are even stricter and would force additional suppliers to filter drinking water or find new sources.

This is the first time EPA has proposed such limits for PFAS, a group of 15,000 manmade compounds that are now widespread in the environment and expensive to remove from water or contaminated soils. They don't degrade in the environment and build up over time in the soil, wildlife and humans.

The new federal limit will establish legally enforceable levels for six forever chemicals that occur individually or as mixtures in drinking water. Public water systems will have three years to sample and establish PFAS levels and two years to comply with the standards.

To help do that, the EPA announced nearly $1 billion in newly available funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help states implement forever chemical testing and treatment at public water systems and to help private well owners address forever chemical contamination.

This story will be updated.