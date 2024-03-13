Federal lawsuit tries to invalidate state control of Kansas City Police Department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new lawsuit filed this week is the latest attempt to get control of the Kansas City Police Department away from the state.

Some of the 18 pages in the lawsuit read like a history book, laying out how the law that laid the groundwork for Kansas City’s Board of Police Commissioners dates back to 1861 and the end of the Civil War.

“Chapter 84, which establishes the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, as run by the state , was passed as a Civil War measure,” said Attorney Spencer Webster. “That has a discriminatory purpose and when a law has a discriminatory purpose when a law it passed, then that law is unconstitutional.”

Riley Strain: 22-year-old Mizzou student missing in Nashville

Right now, the five-person board has four people appointed by the governor, who sit along side the Kansas City mayor.

Webster’s lawsuit says that creates a situation where most of the people making decisions about policing priorities and leadership in Kansas City aren’t accountable to the voters in Kansas City. Webster says that has lead to separate but unequal law enforcement.

“We’re going to try to see if we can’t get a court to invalidate the law based on the fact that it has a discriminatory purpose when it was established,” Webster said.

Kansas City police want to return urn found to family

FOX4 reached out to the Board of Police Commissioners last week when we first heard about the lawsuit and again Tuesday. We still haven’t heard back.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.