Federal lawsuit is latest attempt for local control of Kansas City Police Department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Attorney Spencer Webster announced Thursday evening he plans to file a federal lawsuit against Governor Mike Parson, the state of Missouri, and the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners in an attempt to overturn the statue that prevents local control of the Kansas City Police Department.

“Black people are policed differently, the numbers show it,” Webster said, referring to the Vehicle Stops Report from the Missouri Attorney General. “They get pulled over at a higher rate, they get cited at a higher rate.”

He says the statute that set up state control of KCPD is a relic of civil war governance.

“That has a discriminatory purpose and when a law has a discriminatory purpose when a law is passed, then that law is unconstitutional,” Webster said.

Dr. Barbara Johnson is one of three plaintiffs in the lawsuit after spending the better part of 60 years on Kansas City’s east side while her family has had various interactions with the police.

She’s worked with the racial justice group MORE2 to push back against underlying racism in the community as a community leader and educator, but she hopes the lawsuit will have a different impact.

“It would be different if [police officers] had to be a part of the community, be a part of the community and not see us as less than, strangers, weird,” Johnson said.

Dr. Nicole Price and Ryan Stokes’ mother, Narene Crosby, are the other two plaintiffs in the case. Stokes was fatally shot twice in the back in the Power & Light District in 2013. He was falsely accused of stealing a cellphone and, according to the officer, believed to have a gun at the time of the shooting.

There is a follow up event on April 11 at 6 p.m. at Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church at 2310 E. Linwood Boulevard, to discuss the case.

