Federal judges throw out Louisiana congressional map with second Black District

A federal three-judge panel has thrown out Louisiana's new congressional map that created a second Black district, leaving the state's political boundaries in question with the November election less than seven months away.

The 2-1 decision after a three-day trial in Shreveport earlier this month sided with plaintiffs who argued that the new map created by the state's Republican Legislature and signed into law by GOP Gov. Jeff Landry was based solely on race and therefore unconstitutional.

U.S. Western District Judges Robert Summerhays and David Joseph, both nominated by President Trump, sided with the plaintiffs. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Carl Stewart, nominated by President Bill Clinton, dissented.

Republican Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill, who defended the map, told USA Today Network Tuesday night she is reviewing the decision with her team and Republican Secretary of State Nancy Landry "to discuss next steps."

At stake are the political careers of the incumbents and scope of representation for the state's Black voters, who represent about one-third of the population but until now had only one of the state's six congressional districts.

The lawsuit challenging the map attacked the new majority Black 6th Congressional District boundaries stretching from Baton Rouge to Lafayette to Alexandria to Shreveport as unconstitutional, saying they don't meet traditional redistriction principles like compactness and preserving communities of interests.

But the state contended additional factors drove the map, including the politics of protecting powerful incumbent Louisiana Republicans U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (4th District), Majority Leader Steve Scalise (1st District) and Julia Letlow (5th District), a member of the Appropriations Committee that controls the country's pursestrings.

A federal three-judge panel has ruled Louisiana's new congressional map unconstitutional.

Doing so put Republican U.S. Rep. Graves, the current 6th District congressman, in peril by dismantling his boundaries in favor of a majority Black voter population.

Graves insisted all along the map was unconstitutional and predicted it would be overturned by the federal court.

"The court's decision speaks for itself," Graves said in a text to USA Today Network. "We look forward on being able to focus on real problems facing Louisiana and our nation."

The lawsuit is just the latest litigation challenging the state's congressional boundaries.

Late last year a federal appeals court signaled it would uphold Baton Rouge Middle District Judge Shelly Dick's earlier ruling requiring Louisiana's congressional map be redrawn to include a second majority Black district out of six to comply with the Voting Rights Act.

Those rulings sprang from the efforts of civil rights and voting rights groups like the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, ACLU and others who have been logging court battles for two years seeking a second Black majority district.

Attorneys for those groups, known as intervenors, joined with the state attorneys in defending the new map.

More: With election just months away, Louisiana awaits ruling on Congress map, Black district

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Judges nix Louisiana congressional map with second Black district in Shreveport