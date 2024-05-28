Federal judge strikes down NH law on banned concepts

May 28—CONCORD — A federal judge struck down the state's law banning the teaching of discrimination in public schools, concluding it was unconstitutionally vague and denied educators their right to due process.

In a sweeping 50-page decision, U.S. District Court Judge Paul Barbadoro determined the 2021 Right to Freedom from Discrimination and Public Workplaces and Education could not withstand two lawsuits brought by the state's two largest teachers unions, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire and other advocacy groups.

"The amendments are vague in ways that cannot be resolved through ordinary statutory interpretation," Barbadoro wrote. "The record demonstrates that these ambiguities invite arbitrary enforcement and deprive teachers of fair notice, not only in theory but also in practice."

Kim Philibotte, the Manchester school district's chief equity officer, was a lead plaintiff in one of the suits, with Andres Mejia, director of the office of diversity, equity, inclusion and justice for the Exeter Region Cooperative School District.

"It is critically important that students see themselves in the books they read and in the classroom discussions they have to ensure that they feel cared for and valued," they said in a joint statement.

Megan Tuttle, president of the National Education Association of New Hampshire (NEA-NH), said, "I know how important it is for students to have truthful and accurate information that helps them better understand the lives, cultures, and experiences of different people.

"It builds critical thinking skills that are truly foundational to their success in all facets of life," said Tuttle, who previously taught high school social studies.

In 2021, the Republican-led Legislature made New Hampshire the only state in the Northeast to outlaw the teaching of so-called banned concepts.

The law banned teaching in elementary and high schools that any individual, by virtue of his or her race and sex, is "inherently racist" or the teaching that one race or sex is "inherently superior" to another.

Supporters maintained the aim was to prevent the teaching of discrimination. They also said it doesn't ban discussing "as part of a larger course of academic instruction, the historical existence of ideas and subjects such as racism in public schools."

Several states adopted these laws, patterned after an executive order then-President Donald Trump had signed.

Barbardoro's decision marked the first time a federal court weighed in on how these laws applied to public schools from K-12.

In the ruling, Barbardoro said the law did not give fair notice to what teachers can not teach, failed to explain what classroom discussions are out of bounds and did not give guidance to teachers about what communications they can have with students during extracurricular activities.

Those who violated the law could be reprimanded, suspended or have their licenses to teach revoked.

Morgan Nighan, a lawyer with Nixon & Peabody who represented the NEA, said this sanction had a "chilling effect" on teachers.

"This resulted in many teachers self-censoring perhaps even beyond what the law prescribed because they feared losing their licenses," she said.

'Not redeemable'

Gilles Bissonette, legal director with the ACLU-NH, said he doesn't believe legislators can respond to this decision by fixing the language.

"The law is not redeemable. Any effort to regulate these concepts will run into the same issues. We have argued the regulation is hopelessly ambiguous and it resulted in creating a climate of fear in the classroom," Bissonnette said.

The attorney general's and governor's offices did not respond to requests for comment on the decision.

{span}The AG had asked that if the judge found the law to be vague, he rule to retain it and eliminate the penalties brought against educators who violate it.{/span}

{span}Barbardoro rejected that request.{/span}

The decision cited the testimony of several teachers who said they had problems complying with it.

Jennifer Given, a social studies teacher at Hollis-Brookline High School for 19 years, "was so troubled by this fact, and so frustrated by the difficulties presented by the Amendments, that she decided to leave teaching altogether," Barbadoro wrote.

The companion lawsuit brought by the American Federation of Teachers charged the law violated a teacher's First Amendment rights to free speech.

Barbadoro said it wasn't necessary for him to answer that claim once he concluded it violated the 14th Amendment of due process.

