Federal judge sets trial date of Oct. 15 for Capitol riot suspects from Polk County

Jonathan Pollock stands at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, according to an arrest affidavit from an FBI agent.

A federal judge has set a trial date of Oct. 15 for three suspects from Polk County charged in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack.

District Judge Carl J. Nichols of the District of Columbia set the trial date for Jonathan Pollock, Olivia Pollock and Joseph Hutchinson III during a status conference last week.

FBI agents captured the Pollock siblings and Hutchinson on Jan. 6 at a property in southern Lake County. All three had been fugitives facing multiple charges in connection to the Jan. 6 riot.

Jonathan Pollock, 24, faces 17 counts on such charges as civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding police officers using a dangerous weapon; theft of government property; entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; and an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

This image from the FBI arrest affidavit identifies Olivia Pollock of Lakeland as taking part in the U.S. Capitol riot.

Olivia Pollock, 33, and Hutchinson, 29, face many of the same felony charges. All three have pleaded not guilty and are being held without bond in Washington, D.C.

FBI agents arrested Olivia Pollock at her family’s property in North Lakeland on June 30, 2021, soon after a grand jury indicted the three. Hutchinson, formerly a Polk County resident, was arrested the same day in Georgia.

Jonathan Pollock had left his family’s property in the Kathleen area and remained a fugitive for about 2½ years.

Olivia Pollock and Hutchinson were released on bond, and the Department of Justice said they disabled their GPS monitors and fled shortly before their scheduled trial in March 2023.

Joseph Hutchinson, in gray circle, is allegedly shown fighting with officers outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, in an image from a federal arrest affidavit. Jonathan Pollock is identified inside the green circle.

In March, prosecutors added charges of failure to appear in federal court against the Pollocks.

Two of the trio’s co-defendants, Joshua Doolin of Polk City and Michael Perkins of Plant City, have been convicted and sentenced to prison terms.

