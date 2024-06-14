Federal judge issues temporary injunction blocking key provision of House Bill 1775

More than 2½ years after the lawsuit initially was filed, a federal judge issued a temporary injunction Friday that keeps the state from enforcing a key section of House Bill 1775, which bans the teaching of certain racial and gender topics in Oklahoma classrooms.

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the bill into law in May 2021 and the federal lawsuit followed that October. The challenge claims the law violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution by stifling speech and discriminating against minority and LGBTQ+ students.

U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin issued three orders after 4 p.m. on Friday, one of which enjoined the defendants in the lawsuit – which include many state officials, including Stitt, current Attorney General Gentner Drummond, state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters, members of the state Board of Education and others – from enforcing the following provision, found in the first paragraph of the law: “Any orientation or requirement that presents any form of race or sex stereotyping or a bias on the basis of race or sex is prohibited.”

Goodwin also issued an injunction against enforcing two subsections of the law, which read “No teacher, administrator or other employee of a school district, charter school or virtual charter school shall require or make part of a course the following concepts:

an individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of his or her race or sex,

members of one race or sex cannot and should not attempt to treat others without respect to race or sex.

Goodwin also ordered the word “require” in the above sentence to be temporarily non-enforceable and prohibited the enforcement of the law’s implementing rules, “to the extent they are inconsistent with this order.”

Phil Bacharach, a spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office, said “it is a complicated, involved decision, so we will be reviewing it.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Federal judge issues order in lawsuit over Oklahoma's HB 1775