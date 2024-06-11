Judge grants temporary injunction against Florida's controversial financial-disclosure law

Jamie Cole, the attorney leading the lawsuit challenging the new financial disclosure law, said not even federal officials deal with a financial disclosure form as intrusive as Form 6, the financial disclosure form tied to SB 774.

Florida’s controversial financial-disclosure law targeting municipal officials has been temporarily blocked after a federal judge found that the state failed to demonstrate how the expanded disclosure requirements would combat corruption.

Southern District Court of Florida Judge Melissa Damian’s Monday ruling in a lawsuit detailed shortcomings in the state’s arguments for SB 774, including a failure to provide any “evidence, data or studies” backing its efficacy.

Passed during the 2023 session of the Florida Legislature, the law requires every municipal and city elected official to file a Form 6, a public disclosure of the official’s exact net worth, including the value of any 401(k) plans and personal assets and liabilities worth over $1,000.

By the time SB 774 came into effect on Jan. 1, about 125 elected officials had resigned over the disclosure form's expansive requirements.

Palm Beach Town Council members had signed on to the Weiss Serota Helfman Cole + Berman-led suit in February, citing concerns over the the legislation's extensive disclosure requirements.

"We want to be ethical, but this is an overreach," former President Margaret Zeidman said during the council's February meeting.

The judge sided with plaintiffs, saying compelling the disclosures was an infringement of municipal officials' freedom of speech rights, which is protected by the First Amendment.

Damian's preliminary ruling on the suit brought on behalf of elected officials means that instead of filing the expanded "Form 6" financial disclosure, officials will instead file the less restrictive "Form 1" financial disclosure.

The legislature would require municipal officials to fill out a Form 6, a public disclosure of an official’s exact net worth, 401(k) plans and personal assets and liabilities over $1,000.

Before the new law was passed, municipal and city officials were only required to fill out a Form 1, a limited financial disclosure form that did not require them to list their net worth or the exact values of their personal property, except for properties valued at more than $10,000.

The lawsuit argued that the expanded disclosure violates the privacy rights of elected officials, potentially putting their safety at risk for crimes such as identity theft, burglary and extortion. It also deters citizens from running for office, the lawsuit claimed.

Attorneys for the municipal officials said they had requested a temporary injunction because of the potential irreparable harm associated with the First Amendment infringement.

The state’s counsel argued that the law was created to increase transparency, reduce corruption and combat what they said was a “steady, upward trend” in the number of ethical complaints against elected officials. They also argued that the Florida Commission on Ethics had advocated for this type of legislation for years, and claimed the change would not deter citizens from running for office.

The state also argued that the law did not infringe on an elected official’s freedom of speech since it served the state’s interest, and thus, the public’s interest.

The judge noted that the state had failed to provide any evidence detailing a connection between expanded financial disclosure laws and corruption, beyond the ethics commission's support of the legislation.

Citing the lack of evidence, the court had directed the Florida counsel to file “specific evidence” of the Florida legislation establishing a connection between Form 6 and the state’s interests, the judge’s ruling stated.

But instead of providing such evidence, the state instead had launched a new argument, stating that SB 774 did not implicate the First Amendment.

According to the judge’s ruling, the state argued that considering the “history, substantial consensus, and simple common sense,” it had sufficiently proved that the law addresses the state’s interest in reducing corruption, boosting public confidence for the state government, promote voter knowledge and shape Florida’s political community for the better.

Jamie Cole, the attorney leading the litigation effort, said the change made "absolutely no sense," as the new argument avoids the central argument of the case — whether or not the state was justified in limiting the First Amendment rights of elected officials by requiring the financial disclosures.

Damian concurred, noting that in changing its argument, the state had not only directly contradicted "their own positions, arguments and authority," but had practically waived its first argument. She said the new argument, "at best, ignore Plaintiffs' Motion (and, at worst, misrepresents what it says)" in arguing that the law does not implicate the First Amendment.

She also noted that the state had not proven the ineffectiveness of the less-intrusive Form 1.

Cole told the Palm Beach Daily News that the state's ethics commission, the defendant in the lawsuit, now has two options: Either it appeals the injunction at the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, or if it chooses not to appeal, face a final hearing and judgment from Damian.

"Hopefully, either they won't appeal, or we would prevail at the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals and the right to be free from compelled speech, which is protected by the First Amendment will be preserved," Cole said.

Diego Diaz Lasa is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at dlasa@pbdailynews.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Judge temporarily bars Florida's controversial financial-disclosure law