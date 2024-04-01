Federal judge finds DNR employees violated the rights of park Friends group

MADISON - A federal judge has ruled that two employees with the Department of Natural Resources violated the rights of a group that challenged the agency's decision to create additional snowmobile trails at Blue Mound State Park.

Western District Judge James Patterson ruled Thursday that Steven Schmelzer, the park's director, and Missy Vanlanduyt, the recreational partnerships section chief, violated the Friends of Blue Mound Park's rights under the first amendment and the Wisconsin Constitution, "by threatening to terminate the Friends group's agreement with the (DNR) for filing a lawsuit challenging the department's construction of a snowmobile trail," according to court documents.

Patterson also issued a permanent injunction preventing DNR employees from threatening Friends agreements in the future if there are disagreements.

"This sort of bullying has no place in our state government. We’re glad the federal court put an end to it," said Brian Potts of Husch Blackwell, who represented the Friends group, in a press release.

"We hope the WDNR’s employees take notice and that this never happens again."

More: 'I've never experienced a situation like this': Battle over snowmobile trail pits Friends of Blue Mound State Park vs. DNR

Blue Mound State Park is situated on the highest point in southern Wisconsin and sprawls across 1,153 acres in Dane and Iowa Counties, according to the department website. It's home to more than 20 miles of hiking trails and has bike trails open year-round, in addition to cross-country skiing trails and snowmobile trails.

Since the 1970s, snowmobiles have used groomed trails along the roads in the park, something clubs have referred to as “ditch-riding.” The new plan includes the construction of a snowmobile trail along portions of a service road, in addition to current hiking trails. In the most recent master plan released by the DNR in 2021, miles of trails would have been constructed for snowmobiles, cutting through hiking and snowshoeing trails.

While snowmobile clubs rejoiced in that decision, other outdoor enthusiasts said the quiet calm of the park would be altered, and they'd lose access to some of the most serene portions of hiking trails.

More: 'I was the Black warden': DNR's first African American warden recounts struggle for respect

Immediately after the plan was approved by the Natural Resources Board, which sets policy for the agency, the Friends of Blue Mound filed a lawsuit in hopes of stopping the development of more snowmobile trails.

Later that year, the DNR asked members of the Friends group for a meeting at the park to talk about topics not relating to the lawsuit or master plan. However, Schmelzer and Vanlanduyt reportedly asked the group to dismiss its lawsuit, or have its agreement terminated, although the group had raised tens of thousands of dollars to support the park and the agency.

No construction has yet started, Potts said in an interview, and it is unlikely that any work would start in the next year.

Laura Schulte can be reached at leschulte@jrn.com and on X at @SchulteLaura.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Judge says DNR employees violated the rights of parks Friends group