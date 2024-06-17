Federal judge calls Iowa's immigration law 'not defensible,' grants injunction

A new Iowa law imposing state criminal penalties on undocumented immigrants is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced, a federal judge ruled Monday.

The "illegal reentry" law, signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in April, made it a state offenses for people to enter Iowa after being previously deported from or denied entry to the U.S., or failing to depart when ordered. It follows a similar law recently adopted in Texas, both backed by state officials who have been critical of what they perceive to be inadequate federal immigration enforcement by the Biden administration.

Like the earlier Texas law, Iowa's law now has been blocked in court. The federal government filed suit in May, arguing that immigration enforcement is explicitly a federal responsibility and that Iowa's law is invalid under the U.S. Constitution. The Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice filed a similar suit, and on Monday, U.S. District Judge Stephen Locher granted a motion for a preliminary injunction in both cases.

More: State of Iowa, civil rights groups make case for, against 'illegal reentry' immigration law

"As a matter of politics, the new legislation might be defensible. As a matter of constitutional law, it is not," Locher wrote. "Under binding Supreme Court precedent, Senate File 2340 is preempted in its entirety by federal law and thus is invalid under the Supremacy Clause (of the U.S. Constitution)."

The Register has reached out to Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird's office for comment.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com or 715-573-8166.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa's immigration enforcement law blocked by federal court